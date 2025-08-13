Aion Extends $2 Million Revolving Line of Credit to Max International

Aion enables Max International — a Leading Supplement Manufacturer Focused on Cellular Health — to Fuel Global Growth and Expansion of its E-commerce Business

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Max International , a global leader in cellular health and nutritional products proven to enhance physical, emotional and mental well-being, identified Aion as the right partner to power their growth and secured from them a $2 million revolving line of credit . Aion brings together every essential financial tool a growing business needs—in a single, unified platform. Instead of juggling multiple software stacks, accounts, or service providers, you get a comprehensive suite of products and solutions in one place, working seamlessly together, driving businesses to run smarter and leaner.“This credit facility, combined with the operational efficiency of Aion’s platform, is powering our next growth phase,” said Jonathan Flicker, CEO of Max International. “As demand for our products continues to grow globally, Aion’s platform gives us the financial agility we need to meet that demand, scale responsibly, and continue transforming lives. Aion is hands down the best financial partner I have had in 20 years.” Jonathan went on to say that “Aion’s flexible credit facility opens opportunities for us to increase inventory capacity, enhance logistics, fuel the expansion of our affiliate-driven global sales network and expand our growing e-commerce channels.”The structure of the revolving line allows Max to draw and repay funds as needed—improving cash flow management and unlocking new growth opportunities without the constraints of fixed-term debt or equity dilution. “We’re proud to support innovative, purpose-driven companies like Max International,” said Satish Palvai, Founder and CEO at Aion. “Our revolving credit solution empowers agile companies like Max to maintain a leadership position in competitive, ever-evolving markets. We’re not just providing capital—we’re facilitating strategic flexibility.”In today’s full-speed-ahead business environment, companies of all sizes are turning to revolving lines of credit as a powerful financial tool to maintain stability, seize growth opportunities, and manage cash flow with confidence.A revolving line of credit offers flexible access to funds when a business needs them—without the need to reapply for a loan each time. Unlike traditional term loans, this financing solution allows companies to draw, repay, and draw again, helping them remain prepared to adapt to changing needs.Founded in 2007, Max International is known for its patented RiboCeine™ technology and a portfolio of science-backed supplements that support glutathione production—helping to protect cells, boost immune health, and enhance energy. With operations in over a dozen countries and a growing global presence, Max continues to transform lives through its unique product offerings and values-driven mission.To learn more about Aion’s credit and financial products, visit https://www.aionfi.com/capital About AionAion is a next-generation financial platform for businesses, designed to simplify financial management while also providing a complete suite of banking and financial services including ACH, Wire, Instant Payments (RTP/FedNOW), and International Payments, High-Yield accounts, Physical and Virtual cards, receivables automation, bill pay and AI categorization of expenses that automatically syncs with widely-used accounting software. The company's mission is to enable business owners and finance professionals to focus on building and growing their businesses, while Aion’s AI-powered technology handles the rest. Aion is founded on the principles of customer-centric exceptional design, simplicity, and transparency.For media inquiries, please contact Christopher Basso at cbasso@aionfi.com.**Aion is a financial technology company, not a bank. Banking Services provided by Cross River Bank, Member FDIC. Aion accounts are FDIC insured up to $250,000 per depositor through Cross River Bank, Member FDIC. Banking Services for payments made via ACH or wire from the Aion Business Checking Account are provided by Cross River Bank, Member FDIC. The Aion Business Debit Visais issued by Cross River Bank, Member FDIC pursuant to a license from Visa, Inc., and may be used everywhere Visa is accepted.

