How eLocker Streamlined New Look’s Fast-Paced Distribution Centre

eLocker helps us reduce wait times for our customers and makes everyday tasks easier to complete” — Rob Galbraith, Head of Supply & Change Management at New Look

NEWCASTLE, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Look, one of the UK’s top fashion retailers, runs a high-speed distribution centre processing thousands of customer orders daily. In this fast-moving environment, quick access to handheld devices is critical, and any delay can disrupt the entire operation.To tackle this, New Look partnered with eLocker to roll out a smart asset management solution that keeps essential equipment tracked, charged, and ready whenever it’s needed.“In our fast-paced distribution centre, we needed a solution that enabled our handheld devices to be tracked and organised within seconds,” said Rob Galbraith, Head of Supply & Change Management at New Look. “eLocker helps us reduce wait times for our customers and makes everyday tasks easier to complete.”The Challenge: Managing Devices in a Demanding EnvironmentBefore partnering with eLocker, New Look’s process was very manual and open to human error, causing excessive walking distance across the 1.4 million sq ft DC. This resulted in queues at peak period when deployment is key in driving volumes, and led to lost time and additional operational costs.These issues led Rob to explore smarter asset management options. “I carried out a detailed analysis of the smart locker market, comparing virtual and fixed systems,” Rob explained. “The key priorities for us were cost-effectiveness, operational efficiency, and finding a solution truly fit for purpose.”Many options fell short. For example, virtual lockers offered limited security: “If someone removes a device’s battery, they can bypass the alarm system and hide the device,” said Rob. “And using GPS in a warehouse doesn’t give you an accurate location. We needed something more precise and more secure.”Ultimately, New Look required a system that enhanced accountability, reduced downtime, and gave managers greater control without slowing down operations.The Solution: Smart Lockers Designed Around New Look’s NeedsTo address these challenges around equipment management, New Look partnered with eLocker to deploy over 400 smart asset lockers across its Lymedale distribution centre. Installed across eight key warehouse locations, the system gives staff instant, 24/7 access to the devices they need to do their jobs efficiently.Detailed Tracking for Complete AccountabilityWhat sets eLocker apart is its ability to track not just who accessed a locker, but exactly which item was taken or returned. This level of precision is made possible through the use of long-range RFID and barcoding.“We can identify exactly who took a specific asset,” explained Rob. “Many providers can only tell you who opened a locker with multiple items, but not what they removed. That creates ambiguity. eLocker gives us full visibility and control.”In-Locker Charging for Maximum UptimeAnother standout feature for New Look was integrated charging within the lockers themselves. This ensures devices are always powered and ready to go, eliminating the need for separate charging areas and reducing the risk of downtime.“That was a key part of our business case,” Rob added. “With in-locker charging, we cut out extra hardware costs and improve equipment availability at the same time.”Custom-Built to Fit New Look’s WorkflowUnlike many providers offering off-the-shelf systems, eLocker worked closely with New Look to design a bespoke solution tailored to the layout, processes, and specific needs of the distribution centre.“eLocker collaborated with us to deliver a tailored solution that met all our operational requirements,” said Rob. “Most providers offered standard packages that simply weren’t suitable. eLocker built exactly what we needed.”The Installation: Simple, Fast and SeamlessRolling out a large-scale solution in a busy distribution centre is never easy, but close collaboration between New Look and eLocker’s deployment team made the process fast and efficient.Naveed, eLocker’s Solution Delivery Manager, led the rollout: “From day one, New Look had a clear vision of what they needed to achieve, and our role was to deliver that vision with as little disruption as possible. We’re confident this system will drive significant improvements in efficiency, accountability, and overall asset control.”What’s Next: Tracking Success and Planning for GrowthNew Look is already seeing the benefits of having a structured, intelligent approach to device management. By reducing delays and improving visibility, the team expects to see significant improvements in operational efficiency over the coming months.

