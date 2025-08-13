Day Off on August 20, 2025, on the occasion of the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the National Liberation Armed Forces of Timor-Leste (FALINTIL).

Spokesperson of the Government of Timor-Leste

Ninth Constitutional Government

13th August, 2025

Press Release

Grants day off to civil servants, agents and public administration workers who perform their duties in the direct administration services of the State, whether centralized or decentralized, and in indirect administration bodies, on August 20th in the Municipality of Dili

Considering that, under Article 5 (1) (c) of Law No. 10/2025 of August 10th, as amended by Laws No. 3/2016 of May 25th, and No. 10/2023 of April 5th, “August 20th, as the Day of National Liberation Armed Forces of Timor-Leste (FALINTIL)” is an official commemoration date;

Taking into consideration that on August 20th 2025, the Timorese will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the National Liberation Armed Forces of Timor-Leste (FALINTIL), providing an opportunity to pay tribute and express gratitude to all combatants, especially the martyrs who sacrificed their lives to achieve freedom and national Independence;

Given the importance of conferring dignity on August 20th, as FALINTIL Day, it is crucial to recognize the inestimable value of veterans, their sacrifice, and their struggle for the independence of Timor-Leste, honouring their heroes and promoting the ideals that motivated their resistance;

Recognising that commemorating August 20th as FALINTIL Day is an exceptional occasion for Timorese people, particularly young people, to celebrate national identity and patriotism as a means of preserving and celebrating the memory of the struggle and fostering the construction of a peaceful, tolerant, and creative nation;

Considering that, celebrating FALINTIL Day is also an excellent opportunity to bring together national leaders, other authorities, military commanders, and citizens in general, particularly young Timorese, to jointly pay tribute to the heroes of freedom and national independence, FALINTIL and the Timor-Leste Defence Forces (F-FDTL);

Considering also that the Government has defined a program for the celebrations of FALINTIL Day, through which, in addition to the traditional ceremonies and military parades, civic, sporting, and cultural events will also be promoted, such as lectures, reflections, exhibitions, concerts and theatrical performances throughout the national territory;

Thus,

Pursuant to the provisions of Article 7(2)(a) and (6)(d) of Law No. 10/2005 of August 10th, as amended by Laws No. 3/2016 of May 25th, and no. 10/2023 of April 5th, I hereby determine the following: