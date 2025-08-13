TKAWEN Global Certification: Algerian Innovation Setting the Global Standard in Digital Credentials

TGC TKAWEN GLOBAL CERTIFICATION YAAKOUB HARTEM

ANNABA, ANNABA, ALGERIA, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- From Annaba to the World — How Yaakoub Hartem and TGC Are Transforming Professional CertificationIn a landmark leap for African and global EdTech, TKAWEN Global Certification (TGC), born in Algeria under the leadership of Yaakoub Hartem, has surged to 3rd place worldwide among digital certification startups on F6S, the largest startup network in the world.This meteoric rise — from 7th place to 3rd in just one month — is more than a ranking shift; it is a declaration that innovation from Africa can lead the global stage.“Certification is not just about passing a test—it’s about building a trusted, lifelong record of competence.” — Yaakoub Hartem, CEO & Founder, TKAWENFrom Algerian Vision to Global BenchmarkFounded in 2023 under Ministerial Decree 1275 of Algeria’s Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, TKAWEN was born with a bold mission: to democratize access to verifiable, sovereign, and globally recognized professional credentials.Operating from Annaba, Algeria, TKAWEN’s reach now extends far beyond national borders. Its solutions power universities, training institutions, government agencies, and corporations — ensuring every skill is recorded, verified, and trusted.TGC – TKAWEN Global Certification: The Sovereign StandardAt the heart of TKAWEN lies TGC, a next-generation credentialing platform built on four core pillars:Data Sovereignty – All credential data is securely hosted under Algerian jurisdiction while maintaining global interoperability.Blockchain Verification – Every certificate is time-stamped, encrypted, and instantly verifiable anywhere in the world.AI-Driven Assessments – Adaptive testing ensures fairness, accessibility, and skill-based evaluation.Lifelong Learning Integration – Credentials stay dynamic, linked to ongoing professional development.This model challenges outdated systems dominated by foreign commercial entities, putting trust, security, and accessibility first. Algeria Certify : The National Gateway to Global RecognitionWhile TGC serves a global audience, Algeria Certify is the nation’s official digital credential verification hub — the first of its kind in North Africa.It enables:Seamless issuance of government-backed certifications.Instant verification for employers, embassies, and agencies worldwide.Secure archival to prevent fraud or credential loss.This positions Algeria as a regional leader in education modernization, with TKAWEN driving the transformation.Why the F6S Milestone MattersThe F6S platform is trusted by millions of startups, investors, accelerators, and corporations worldwide. Climbing into the Top 3 Digital Certification Startups signals:Rapid market adoption of TKAWEN’s solutions.Global peer recognition in the competitive EdTech arena.Validation from academic, governmental, and corporate stakeholders.The Man Behind the Vision: Yaakoub HartemYaakoub Hartem, a tech entrepreneur, education reform advocate, and founder of TKAWEN, is on a mission to redefine the future of skills verification.His philosophy blends technological precision with a social mission — warning against over-reliance on foreign-controlled certification systems and advocating for African and Arab digital sovereignty.“We’re not just competing with global players—we’re shaping the rules of the game. Algeria has the talent, the infrastructure, and the vision to lead the future of digital learning and certification.”Global Certification at a CrossroadsThe professional certification industry is undergoing a dramatic shift:Employers demand skills over degrees.Digital credentials are becoming the new currency of employability.Credential fraud costs billions annually in hiring mistakes.TKAWEN’s model — anchored in security, transparency, and inclusivity — levels the playing field for professionals worldwide, especially from emerging markets.Strategic Partnerships and the Road AheadTKAWEN is expanding collaborations with:Universities – Issuing blockchain-verified diplomas.Professional Training Providers – Certifying vocational and micro-credential programs.Government Agencies – Modernizing licensing and permit systems.Corporations – Custom workforce credentialing for global competitiveness.The company is also investing in AI skill gap analysis, micro-credentials, and industry-specific certifications in AI, cybersecurity, and renewable energy.A Call to the WorldThis is more than a business milestone — it’s a continental statement.Algeria, through TKAWEN and TGC, is proving it can set the rules for global credentialing standards.“If you believe in education as a universal right, technology as an enabler of opportunity, and trust as the foundation of professional recognition—join us.” — Yaakoub Hartem

TKAWEN: Algeria’s Startup Revolutionizing Global Trust

