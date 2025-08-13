Discover Pakistan Launches World's First AI News Channel, Broadcasting Industry Redefined

Pakistan Today English

Pakistan Today English News becomes Pakistan’s first AI English News Channel

LAHORE, PUNJAB, PAKISTAN, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Discover Pakistan – Pakistan’s number one infotainment TV channel and a global leader in media innovation, today announced the launch of the world's first AI- powered English news channel namely Pakistan Today English News. This ground-breaking venture features a full roster of AI- generated anchors, reporters, analysts, program hosts, and all AI based production, marking a new era for news broadcasting industry. The channel promises to deliver accurate, unbiased, and round-the-clock news coverage to a global audience mainly in English language but AI based live translation feature will be added soon after. This new feature will enable the channel to broadcast the stream in more than 40 languages.This launch builds upon Discover Pakistan's pioneering work in AI integration within mainstream media, which began on June 19, 2023 , with the debut of the world's first AI TV talk show. During this historic broadcast, CEO Dr Kaiser Rafiq introduced his own avatar alongside three other AI characters, demonstrating the immense potential of this new technology.The AI avatars featured on the new English news channel Pakistan Today is a testament to the cutting-edge technology behind this new project. Each avatar is equipped with advanced facial and voice technology that delivers a level of realism previously unseen in AI-driven media landscape. The avatars boast over 1500 facial movements and sophisticated body gestures, creating a natural and lifelike on-screen presence. This is achieved through the integration of deep learning and advanced natural language processing (NLP), which allows the AI to mimic human speech patterns, expressions, tone, and emotional inflections with astonishing accuracy. Under the supervision of Dr Kaiser Rafiq, AI project in-charge Ms. Arooj Arif and her colleague Haider Ali along with team of experts worked tirelessly for several months to make this launch successful.Pakistan Today English News will broadcast worldwide through multiple satellites and digital platforms but its main news studio will remain operational from London, United Kingdom. The global reporting system will also be controlled through London studio.The core of this new channel is a commitment to journalistic integrity and the authenticity of news. The AI system is designed to use advanced AI research and real-time data analysis from a wide range of vetted global sources to ensure that news stories are factual and free from human bias. The AI continuously scans and summarizes desired news from around the world, creating scripts and broadcasting reports as per it’s training, fast pace, accuracy, and unbiased behaviour."Our vision for this AI news channel is not to replace human journalists, but to enhance and redefine the news-gathering and broadcasting process," said Dr. Kaiser Rafiq, CEO of Discover Pakistan TV . "By leveraging artificial intelligence, we can ensure a consistent, fact-based delivery of news, freeing up human resources to focus on in-depth investigative reporting and critical analysis. This is about harnessing technology to serve the truth more effectively and to provide an unprecedented level of information to our viewers."Discover Pakistan’s new AI English news channel is not only the world’s first complete AI based news channel but also a technological marvel; it is a forward-thinking solution to the challenges of modern media, promising a future of broadcasting journalism that is more efficient, accurate, affordable and globally accessible.About Discover Pakistan:Discover Pakistan is a leading TV channel in Pakistan dedicated to innovation and promoting a positive image of Pakistan to national and international audience. Discover Pakistan is founded and chaired by Dr Kaiser Rafiq, a serial entrepreneur, innovator and philanthropist.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.