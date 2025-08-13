HSBC Whistleblower Everett Stern Featured on HBO’s Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Whistleblower Calls For Urgent Action Against Ongoing Financial Crimes

ST. AUGUSTINE, FL, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Everett Stern, internationally recognized HSBC whistleblower and founder of Tactical Rabbit, was recently featured in a dedicated segment on HBO’s Last Week Tonight with John Oliver. The program highlighted Stern’s groundbreaking work exposing billions in illicit transactions tied to terrorist organizations, drug cartels, and other global criminal enterprises.The Last Week Tonight feature, aired nationally on HBO and streaming on Max, underscored Stern’s continued fight against corporate corruption and financial misconduct. Stern, who has also been profiled by Netflix’s Dirty Money, Rolling Stone, and major investigative outlets worldwide, says the appearance is more than a media moment—it’s a call to action.“When John Oliver’s team dedicates airtime to your work, it sends a message that the public cares deeply about accountability in our financial systems,” said Stern. “This is not just history—it’s happening right now. Corruption and compliance failures are still enabling terrorism, organized crime, and human rights abuses. We must act.”Through his intelligence firm, Tactical Rabbit, Stern provides confidential investigative and due diligence services to corporations, law firms, nonprofits, and individuals facing complex fraud, corruption, or compliance challenges. His work often involves uncovering hidden financial networks and delivering actionable intelligence to both clients and law enforcement.Stern’s recent HBO appearance has sparked renewed interest from journalists, advocacy groups, and potential clients seeking to address ongoing fraud and compliance issues. He is now expanding his public outreach to assist in current high-profile investigations.Watch the full segment featuring Stern here: Deferred Prosecution Agreements: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver About Everett SternEverett Stern is the HSBC whistleblower credited with exposing one of the largest money laundering scandals in history, preventing billions in illicit funds from reaching terrorist organizations and drug cartels. His work has been featured by The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Rolling Stone, Netflix, and HBO. Stern is the founder of Tactical Rabbit, a private intelligence firm dedicated to uncovering truth and delivering results for clients worldwide.

