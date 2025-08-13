World Rabies Day Awards nominations are closing on 14 September

WRD Awards 2025 GARC logo WRD 2025 theme banner

INDIA, August 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World Rabies Day Awards Celebrates 10 years

World Rabies Day 2025 is marking a milestone for the initiative. This is the 10th year of celebrating global Rabies Champions working tirelessly to eliminate rabies in their communities.

Why World Rabies Day?

Despite medical and technological advances, rabies remains a disease that is 99% fatal, yet 100% preventable. Rabies still claims a life every nine minutes, and most victims are in Africa and Asia. The 2025 theme calls for communities to take urgent action and unite with other communities because rabies elimination needs individuals, communities, and leaders to work together.

What are the World Rabies Day Awards?

The World Rabies Day awards recognize individuals and veterinary clinics that have made significant contributions to rabies prevention and elimination. We want to celebrate and award these rabies champions who are working tirelessly withing their communities.

Who can you nominate?

Nominate yourself or someone you know working towards rabies elimination.

What are the award categories?

We have four award categories:

• Veterinary Clinic Champion

• Education Champion

• Vaccination Champion

• Animal Welfare Champion

What if you have been nominated before?

You can be nominated, or nominate yourself, as many times as your work continues to be relevant.

What are the benefits of receiving a World Rabies Day Award?

Supported by Boehringer Ingelheim, each awardee will receive

• USD1,500 in cash, and

• In-kind support from GARC to the value of USD 1,500.

Nominations are closing on 14 September. If you, or someone you know, is a Rabies Champion, making a difference in your community, then it is time to celebrate your work. Submit your nomination today at https://rabiesalliance.org/world-rabies-day/awards-2025

This World Rabies Day, it is up to You, Me, Community to Act Now.

