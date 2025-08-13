X-VPN Unveils Smarter Features: New Updates for Mac & Windows Users

Cleaner browsing, identity leak alerts, and faster devices — now in one update

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- X-VPN has launched a significant update for both macOS and Windows platforms, transforming the app into an all-in-one Privacy & Security Hub. Beyond the core VPN protection, this update brings new tools for browser safety, ad-blocking, dark web surveillance, and basic system optimization — all seamlessly integrated into an intuitive, revamped interface.“We want privacy tools to feel effortless and comprehensive,” said Luke Murphy, Content Editor at X-VPN. “This update includes features that make everyday tasks easier — without creating unnecessary complications.”Protection You Can Trust, for Everyday UseWhether you're a student researching for school, a freelancer managing finances, or just seeking a smoother online experience — the upgraded X-VPN is built to fit your daily needs.Safe Browsing: Prevent Risky ClicksScenario: You’re casually searching for a recipe online, and one click could take you to a dangerous website or a suspicious file.X-VPN now offers enhanced protection with:- Tracker Blocker – Stops known tracking scripts and cookies that monitor your online behavior.- Malicious Site Alerts – Warns you before entering potentially harmful websites.- Ad Blocker – Removes pop-ups, banner ads, and autoplay videos, giving you a faster and cleaner browsing experience.Note: The "Search Result Labels" and "Download Protection" features have been removed in this update due to the need for visual or antivirus validation mechanisms, which are not currently supported by X-VPN.Available on macOS and Windows (Premium access for Browser Protection & Ad Blocking).Identity Monitoring: Stay Proactive Against LeaksScenario: You’ve used the same email across various sites. Suddenly, your inbox is flooded with spam, or worse, someone tries to access your bank account.With X-VPN, you can now:- Track up to 5 email addresses across personal and work accounts.- Receive alerts if your data appears in any known dark web breaches.- Take early action to prevent potential threats.These features are part of X-VPN’s integrated Dark Web Monitor, available directly in the app.Available on macOS and Windows (Premium access only).Device Optimization: Clean Up Without GuessworkScenario: Your Mac is low on storage, or your Windows PC is slow to boot up. You’re unsure what’s causing the lag.Now, you have:- Storage Cleanup – Safely remove junk files, logs, and cache to free up space.- Auto Clean – Schedule automatic cleanup tasks to run in the background.- Startup Manager – View which apps automatically launch and disable the ones you don’t need.macOS users can enjoy scheduled cleanup tools, while Windows users benefit from a visual startup manager and disk summary.Available to both Free and Premium users.Smarter Performance Under the HoodThis update also improves overall app stability and connection speed:- Enhanced connection reliability for streaming and gaming.- Faster connection setup thanks to an upgraded protocol.- 153 additional servers across North America and the Asia-Pacific region.- Multiple bug fixes for a smoother experience.“We’ve listened closely to user feedback and worked alongside engineers to fine-tune every detail,” Murphy continued. “It’s seamless protection that works quietly in the background, making a real impact.”Get a Sneak Peek!Want a closer look at the new features? We've prepared a visual tour to showcase what’s new. Watch the highlights of the X-VPN update now.Free vs. Premium: What’s Included?All X-VPN users, whether free or paid, have access to essential features like VPN encryption, the startup manager, and storage cleanup. These are designed to immediately enhance your security and device performance.Premium users gain access to advanced protections — including browser threat detection, an integrated ad blocker, and dark web monitoring — for a more robust privacy experience.New users can try out all premium features risk-free with X-VPN’s 30-day money-back guarantee.X-VPN: Now Available- macOS 10.15 and later- Windows 10 and 11- One account supports up to five devicesDownload now at xvpn.io/download About X-VPNWith over 50 million users in more than 200 countries, X-VPN creates simple yet powerful tools to protect privacy, reduce digital threats, and enhance online experiences — across all your devices.Address: 9/F Silvercorp Intl Tower, 707–713 Nathan Rd, Mongkok, Hong Kong

