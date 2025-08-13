SleepScript MD Offers Nationwide Telemedicine Program for Prescription Sleep Medication Access

Physician-led telehealth sleep clinic provides fast care using safe, non-addictive medications across 40+ states.

SHELBYVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sleep disorders affect millions of working professionals across the United States, creating a significant healthcare challenge that traditional medical systems struggle to address efficiently. SleepScript MD, a subsidiary of RefillGenie Inc., provides a nationwide telemedicine program specifically designed to address prescription sleep medication access for busy professionals suffering from sleep disorders.

The physician-led insomnia clinic delivers safe, research-backed sleep treatment through asynchronous care in most states, eliminating the need for appointments or office visits. Licensed physicians and nurse practitioners personally review each case to ensure appropriate care without relying on automated systems.

Traditional sleep medicine often requires multiple appointments, extended wait times, and rigid scheduling that conflicts with demanding professional schedules. The platform addresses these barriers by offering:

• Same-day prescription processing in most states

• No appointment requirements for eligible patients in approved states

• Comprehensive online intake assessments available 24/7

• Direct prescription delivery to preferred pharmacies

"We saw a critical need for effective, affordable solutions to improve sleep health—solutions that are safe, non-addictive, and delivered with expertise," stated Dr. David Danish, spokesperson for SleepScript MD.

The service exclusively prescribes non-habit-forming medications, specifically avoiding controlled substances. The platform employs a three-tiered medication system including:

• Trazodone for improved slow-wave sleep

• Clonidine for nervous system regulation

• Vistaril (hydroxyzine) for calming effects and serotonin support

Patient testimonials demonstrate the program's effectiveness for working professionals. David L. shared: "Super simple process. I didn't have to waste time scheduling a call or explaining my sleep struggles for the hundredth time. Sleeping again, finally."

Michelle W. reported: "I've had sleep issues forever, and this is the first thing that actually helped. The whole process was smooth, no waiting rooms, no dealing with front desk people. Just got what I needed and started sleeping better almost immediately. Highly recommend!"

The service operates through a dual-faceted system addressing diverse patient needs. For patients in states permitting asynchronous care, an AI-assisted platform enables personalized sleep solutions without appointment scheduling. In states requiring synchronous care, patients connect directly with licensed practitioners through virtual telehealth appointments.

Currently available in over 40 states, the platform provides asynchronous care in states including Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Maine, and Michigan. States requiring virtual appointments include Connecticut, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, and West Virginia.

Emily R., a professional with demanding schedule requirements, noted: "I have a crazy work schedule and no time for doctor appointments. This was the easiest thing ever—filled out some questions, got approved, and my prescription was ready pretty fast. I don't wake up a million times a night anymore, which is honestly life-changing."

Beyond prescription medications, the platform offers additional sleep health resources:

• Natural supplement recommendations for patients preferring non-pharmaceutical approaches

• At-home sleep testing for suspected sleep apnea cases

• Physician-reviewed treatment plans

• Flexible treatment adjustments and medication changes

The service maintains transparent pricing with a $25 first-month trial rate, followed by standard monthly or 90-day plan options. No insurance requirements exist, and patients maintain full control over treatment continuation.

Co-founded by Dr. Peter Kelly, a family medicine specialist, and Dr. David Danish, who holds dual board certification in child/adolescent and adult psychiatry, the platform combines expertise in mental health, physical health, and safe prescribing practices. Both physicians met during post baccalaureate studies at a program affiliated with Harvard, establishing a foundation for evidence-based patient care.

The platform's safety protocols exclude potentially habit-forming medications while maintaining therapeutic effectiveness through carefully selected alternatives. All treatment plans receive review and approval from licensed medical practitioners.

For busy professionals seeking accessible sleep disorder treatment, SleepScript MD provides comprehensive care without traditional healthcare system barriers. The platform serves patients nationwide, with ongoing expansion to additional states.

To learn more about SleepScript MD's telemedicine program, call +1 800-737-8385, or explore expert insights at https://sleepscriptmd.com/expert-mental-health-insights.

###

About SleepScript MD

SleepScript MD (https://sleepscriptmd.com/about), a subsidiary of RefillGenie Inc., and headquartered in Shelbyville, Tennessee, provides accessible, high-quality sleep healthcare through telemedicine. Co-founded by Dr. Peter Kelly (family medicine) and Dr. David Danish (dual board certified in child/adolescent and adult psychiatry), the platform combines complementary medical expertise to deliver comprehensive sleep care. The service offers both AI-assisted asynchronous care and virtual telehealth options, enabling patients to access personalized sleep solutions with safety and efficiency while maintaining the highest standards of medical oversight.

Contact Details:

118 East Side Square Ste. A

Shelbyville, TN 37160

United States

Notes to Editors:

• All clinical care is delivered by licensed physicians or nurse practitioners in accordance with state telehealth laws.

• The medications discussed (Trazodone, Clonidine, Hydroxyzine) are non-controlled and selected through an evidence-based, physician-guided system.

• For asynchronous eligibility, state-specific regulations apply.

End of Press Release.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.