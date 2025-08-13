Western Cape Mobility reports a rise in road fatalities

The Western Cape Mobility Department is deeply concerned by a sharp increase in road fatalities during the first 11 days of August 2025, with 52 people losing their lives compared to 28 fatalities over the same period last year.

Fatalities have occurred across urban, and rural areas. There 37 deaths on municipal roads, with 15 more recorded on provincial routes. Pedestrians remain the most vulnerable, with 28 fatalities. Passenger and driver deaths have also risen sharply, and motorcycle-related fatalities on municipal roads have been reported for the first time this year.

The main causes are speeding, alcohol use, unsafe pedestrian crossings, and poor visibility at night. These behaviours put all road users at risk.

Between 1 and 11 August, provincial traffic officers have:

Conducted 394 integrated checkpoints and roadblocks on high-risk routes.

Stopped and inspected 60226 vehicles, including 3770 public transport vehicles.

Arrested 195 drivers for drunk driving, with one reading nearly six times the legal limit.

Recorded 15824 offences, including speeding, reckless driving, cellphone use, and seatbelt violations.

Discontinued 341 vehicles and impounded 46 for roadworthy issues.

Western Cape Mobility Minister, Isaac Sileku said, “Fifty-two lives lost in eleven days — that’s fifty-two families shattered. These aren’t numbers, they’re our neighbours, friends, and loved ones. I’m asking every driver, passenger, and pedestrian: slow down, stay sober, and make the choices that keep us all alive. Let’s make sure no more families have to get that devastating call.”

The department calls on:

Drivers to slow down, stay alert, and obey traffic laws

Pedestrians to cross roads only at safe points, stay visible at night, and avoid alcohol near traffic

All road users to avoid walking on freeways and use safe, legal routes

Road safety is a shared responsibility. Every choice matters, and every life is precious.

Media queries:

Muneera Allie

Western Cape Mobility Department - Head of Communication

E-mail: Muneera.Allie@westerncape.gov.za

Cell: 083 755 3213