Zealmax Ortho at Pharmatech & Health, East Africa 2025, August 21-23, 2025

Zealmax Ortho Implants at Tanzania Expo

Zealmax Ortho India is excited to join the Tanzania Pharma Exhibition 2025, happening August 21–23, 2025, at Diamond Jubilee Hall, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

DAR ES SALAAM, DAR ES SALAAM, TANZANIA, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Showcasing India’s Orthopedic Excellence on a Global PlatformAs one of India’s leading and most trusted orthopedic solution providers, Zealmax Ortho will be exhibiting its wide range of advanced orthopedic implants and instruments, including Trauma, Spine, and Arthroscopy implants. Pharmatech East Africa 2025 brings together healthcare professionals, distributors, and thought leaders from across the world to drive the future of healthcare innovation in East Africa. The Dar es Salaam Pharma Exhibition will serve as a vital platform for knowledge exchange, forging partnerships, and showcasing cutting-edge solutions that will define the next era of orthopedic care.About The EventExhibition Name: Pharmatech & Health, East Africa 2025Venue: Diamond Jubilee Hall, Dar es Salaam, TanzaniaDates: August 21-23, 2025Booth Number: A13Why Visit Zealmax Ortho at the Exhibition?Comprehensive Implant Range- Featuring cutting-edge implants in the spine, trauma, and arthroscopy categories. There are also other implant categories, including maxillofacial, pelvic, hand & foot, and external fixators.Global Quality Standards- CE, ISO, and GMP-certified solutions designed with robotic precision and rigorous quality control.Region-Specific Solutions- Custom orthopedic solutions designed to meet Africa’s surgical demandsDistributor Collaborations- Exploring partnerships with regional and global distributors for enhanced market accessOn-Ground Team Interaction- Meet their expert team, gain insights, and explore collaboration opportunities firsthand.What do The Leaders Think?“East Africa is a key focus market for us, and our participation in Pharmatech East Africa 2025 reflects our commitment to elevating orthopedic care in this region,” said Mr. Kartik Satasiya, Director of Zealmax Ortho.“We’re excited to meet local surgeons, distributors, and hospital administrators to discuss how our innovations can support better patient outcomes at this pharmaceutical exhibition in Tanzania,” said Mr. Naman Kothari, Manager, International Sales.Strengthening Global Reach and Local ImpactWith an export presence in over 85 countries, Zealmax Ortho is recognized worldwide for its robust distribution network, consistent innovations, and commitment to affordability without compromising on quality.This exhibition will also serve as a platform for Zealmax Ortho to deepen relationships with existing partners and forge new alliances in the East African orthopedic care space.About Zealmax OrthoZealmax Ortho India is a leading manufacturer and global exporter of orthopedic implants and instruments. With a commitment to innovation, precision, and ethical manufacturing, the company offers high-quality orthopedic solutions trusted by distributors and surgeons worldwide.

Get ready to explore the future of orthopedic care at Pharmatech & Health, East Africa!

