KinetX Aerospace to Join Intuitive Machines in Strategic Acquisition to Advance Deep Space Navigation

TEMPE, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- KinetX Aerospace, the only commercial company qualified by NASA to provide deep space navigation services, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Intuitive Machines, Inc. (Nasdaq: LUNR), a leading space technology, infrastructure, and services company.This strategic acquisition positions Intuitive Machines/KinetX to offer fully integrated, end-to-end capabilities for constellation management, Moon-to-Mars data relay, and next-generation deep space operations.The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.“This is a defining moment for our team,” said Craig Cigich, Chief Operating Officer and Head of Business Development at KinetX. “For decades, we’ve supported some of the most ambitious missions in the history of space exploration. Joining Intuitive Machines empowers us to scale our legacy of delivering systems engineering, precision navigation, and flight dynamics solutions across government and commercial sectors alike. This new partnership opens the door to global opportunities in deep space and cislunar operations. Intuitive Machines shares our commitment to technical excellence and mission success, and together we’re positioned to deliver agile, autonomous infrastructure that will define the future of space exploration.”KinetX’s vast navigation experience with a wide range of earth orbiting and interplanetary missions, coupled with their proprietary flight dynamics software, will add important mission experience to the Intuitive Machines team’s impressive range of planned missions. This experience and software have already been used on both of Intuitive Machines’ lunar missions and continue to play a critical role in national security and commercial space systems. In addition, KinetX’s ground software and simulation experience and proven software tools will continue to be used across a range of mission-critical programs, enabling secure constellation operations and advanced orbit analysis.About KinetX AerospaceKinetX Aerospace is a privately held aerospace engineering company specializing in deep space navigation, systems engineering, and mission-critical ground software. With more than 30 years of experience supporting NASA, defense agencies, and international partners, KinetX has successfully guided spacecraft to Mercury, Pluto, asteroids, the Moon, and beyond. The company remains the only commercial provider qualified by NASA for interplanetary navigation. Learn more at www.kinetx.com About Intuitive MachinesIntuitive Machines is a diversified space technology, infrastructure, and services company focused on fundamentally disrupting lunar access economics. In 2024, Intuitive Machines successfully soft-landed the Company’s Nova-C class lunar lander, on the Moon, returning the United States to the lunar surface for the first time since 1972. In 2025, Intuitive Machines returned to the lunar south pole with a second lander. The Company’s products and services are focused through three pillars of space commercialization: Delivery Services, Data Transmission Services, and Infrastructure as a Service. For more information, please visit intuitivemachines.com. Learn more at www.intuitivemachines.com

