Bicycle Maintenance Products Market Growth Analysis & Competitive Landscape 2030
Bicycle maintenance products are a broad range of tools, chemicals, and accessories designed to keep bicycles in optimal working condition.
Report Coverage & Details:
Forecast Period 2022-2031
Base Year 2021
Market Size in 2021 $1.3 Billion
Market Size in 2031 $2.1 Billion
CAGR 4.7%
No. of Pages in Report 257
Segments Covered Product Type and Region.
Drivers Rise in prices of bicycles
The fact that growing awareness about the health benefits of cycling has made cycle owners become more conscious of bicycle cleaning, frequent lubrication, polishing, and other bicycle maintenance activities.
Restraints Certain health risks associated with the use of solvents, such as alcohol ethoxylates, iminodisuccinic acid tetrasodium salt, and others that are further used in producing various bicycle maintenance products
Less awareness about using the products in the underdeveloped countries
Opportunities Growing inclination toward electric bicycles among individuals
However, as the global situation was back on track, the market also started gaining traction slowly and steadily.
The global bicycle maintenance products market is analyzed across product type and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.
By product type, the grease and lubes segment held more than two-thirds of the global bicycle maintenance products market share in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 1.3% throughout the forecast period. The other segments analyzed through the report include cleaners, braking oil, and degreaser.
Based on region, the market across Europe generated more than three-fifths of the global bicycle maintenance products market revenue in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion's share by 2031. The same region would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 1.1% during the forecast period. The other provinces analyzed through the report include LAMEA, North America, and Asia-Pacific.
The key market players analyzed in the global bicycle maintenance products market report include Dr. O.K. Wack Chemie GmbH, Duck Smart, Dumonde Tech Design Group, Fenwicks Ltd., FINISH LINE USA, JUICE LUBES, MAXIMA RACING OILS, CeramicSpeed, White Lightning Co., MOTOREX-BUCHER GROUP AG, MUC-OFF, PEATY'S, PMS Products Inc., Rock N Roll Lubrication, SILCA, Squirt Cycling Products, Tri-Flow, Weldtite Products Ltd, and ProGold.
These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance and developments by the top players.
