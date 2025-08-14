Powder Dietary Supplements Market to Reach USD 97.4 Bn by 2035, Fueled by Health Awareness & Functional Nutrition Trends

Powder Dietary Supplements Market

Prominent players in the market are Amway, Abbott, Herbalife, Koia, Glanbia, Nestlé, The Bountiful Company, GNC, Kroger, Pfizer, Bayer AG, among others.

ROCKVILLE, MD , MD, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global powder dietary supplements market is on a robust growth trajectory, expected to soar from USD 41.8 billion in 2024 to USD 97.4 billion by 2035, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2035, according to the latest insights from Fact.MR.This surge is fueled by a combination of increasing health consciousness, expanding fitness culture, and the growing preference for convenient nutrition formats. Powder supplements are gaining traction among consumers seeking customizable, nutrient-rich solutions for weight management, immunity support, sports performance, and overall wellness.Want a Sample Before Buying? Download Free Sample: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=48 Market Drivers: Evolving Lifestyles and Nutritional Awareness:Rise in Preventive Healthcare Trends – Growing awareness about lifestyle-related diseases such as obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular disorders is pushing consumers towards preventive nutrition through supplements.Sports and Fitness Boom – The global fitness industry is witnessing record participation, with athletes, gym-goers, and wellness enthusiasts increasingly incorporating protein powders, creatine, and plant-based blends into their daily routines.Shift Toward Plant-Based and Clean Labels – A marked shift towards vegan, non-GMO, and organic supplements is redefining product innovation. Plant-derived protein powders from sources like pea, hemp, and soy are seeing exceptional demand growth.E-commerce and Direct-to-Consumer Expansion – The rise of online sales channels and subscription-based supplement services has broadened accessibility, offering personalized nutrition recommendations and doorstep delivery.Competitive Landscape: Innovation and Expansion at the Core:The powder dietary supplements market is highly competitive, with global giants and regional players focusing on innovation, branding, and market expansion to capture a growing consumer base.Key industry leaders include:Amway – Continues to invest in advanced manufacturing and sustainable sourcing.Abbott – Expanding its nutrition portfolio with science-backed formulations.Herbalife – Strengthening its sports nutrition and weight management range.Koia – Capitalizing on plant-based protein blends.Glanbia – Leveraging sports nutrition expertise through premium powder products.Nestlé – Enhancing presence with acquisitions in functional food and supplement categories.The Bountiful Company, GNC, Kroger, Pfizer, Bayer AG – Building strong retail and e-commerce footprints.Patanjali Ayurved and Dabur India Limited – Tapping into herbal and Ayurvedic nutrition demand in emerging markets.Recent DevelopmentsJanuary 2025 – Herbalife Nutrition introduced a next-generation plant protein blend with added adaptogens, targeting stress management and energy enhancement.December 2024 – Nestlé Health Science announced a strategic partnership with a biotechnology firm to integrate personalized nutrition diagnostics into its powder supplement offerings.November 2024 – Glanbia Performance Nutrition launched an eco-friendly packaging initiative, committing to 100% recyclable supplement containers by 2027.October 2024 – Patanjali Ayurved unveiled an Ayurvedic protein powder fortified with herbal immunity boosters, aligning with India’s traditional health systems.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=48 Regional InsightsNorth America dominates the market, driven by high fitness participation rates, premium product launches, and advanced distribution networks.Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth, buoyed by rising disposable incomes, urban health trends, and government campaigns promoting nutrition awareness.Europe continues to embrace functional and organic powders, particularly in the sports and lifestyle segments.Future OutlookThe powder dietary supplements market is poised for transformative growth over the next decade, with personalization, clean label formulations, and scientific validation expected to shape consumer preferences. Brands that leverage technology—such as AI-driven nutrition plans and DNA-based supplementation—are likely to gain a significant competitive edge.With health and wellness now a global priority, the industry is set to move beyond traditional protein powders to offer multifunctional blends addressing gut health, cognitive function, energy metabolism, and longevity.Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:According to a revised industry report released by Fact.MR, revenue from the global dietary supplement market is projected at US$ 190.12 billion in 2024 and has been evaluated to expand at 8% CAGR to reach a value of US$ 410.46 billion by 2034-end.The valuation of the global protein supplements market is US$ 22.3 billion in 2023. Global demand for protein supplements is expected to reach a market valuation of US$ 41.1 billion by 2033, increasing at a CAGR of 6.3% over the next ten years.About Us:Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning.With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.Contact Us:US Sales Office:11140 Rockville PikeSuite 400Rockville, MD 20852United StatesTel: +1 (628) 251-1583Sales Team : sales@factmr.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.