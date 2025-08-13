Deputy Minister Njabulo Nzuza visits Germiston Home Affairs office, 13 Aug

The Deputy Minister of Home Affairs, Njabulo Nzuza, will today, 13 August 2025 visit the Germiston Home Affairs office which was engulfed by fire on Tuesday, 12 August 2025.

Preliminary reports suggest that the office caught fire when protesters around the vicinity threw a petrol bomb into the office’s first floor leading to disruption of operations. As a result, the Department has deployed mobile offices to continue rendering services to clients.

Arrangements have been made to provide alternative services as follows:

• Smart ID Card and Passport applications will be received at the Germiston Civic Service

Centre car park.

• Reprints of certificates will be done in any Home Affairs office in Gauteng.

• Late Registration of Birth will be handled at the Alberton and Boksburg offices.

For other services, including marriages, clients are advised to visit other Home Affairs offices where they will receive assistance.

The Deputy Minister Nzuza will also visit the mobile offices to assess service delivery levels.

Details of the event are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 13 August 2025

Venue: President & F H Odendaal St, Germiston

Time: 13:00

For media enquiries, please contact:

Thabo Mokgola

Cell: 060 962 4982

