AccessAbilities Expo launches “Determination Without Limits”

The world’s first global photo contest documenting the achievements and challenges of People of Determination

Open to everyone, submissions accepted from August 11 to September 7

The organizing committee of the AccessAbilities Expo has announced the launch of the first-of-its-kind international photography competition titled “Determination Without Limits”, in collaboration with the Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award (HIPA).

The global contest, open to all, aims to attract professional and amateur photographers from various backgrounds, to celebrate People of Determination (PoD) worldwide. It seeks to highlight their achievements, how they overcome challenges, their meaningful contributions to society, and how their determination and positive spirit inspire others. The initiative reflects the UAE’s vision of inclusivity and fostering an enabling environment where everyone can participate fully in society—regardless of physical or cognitive differences.

A special objective of the contest is to empower photographers from among People of Determination, discover their talents, and help them build visibility and gain access to career or project opportunities, by showcasing their work on a prestigious global platform.

The contest organizers invite all interested individuals to participate. Submissions will open on August 11 and close on September 7, 2025. A panel of judges from HIPA’s technical committee will review the entries and select the winning photographs, which will be revealed in a special ceremony on the final day of the AccessAbilities Expo, held from October 6–8, 2025, at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The contest offers valuable cash prizes to winners, along with a certificate of recognition from HIPA in appreciation of their exceptional photographic work.

Promoting Hope

Regarding the launch of this global initiative, His Excellency Ali Khalifa bin Thalith, Secretary-General of HIPA, stated:

"We are proud to partner in this artistic event, which carries a noble humanitarian and developmental dimension. It aims to strengthen the tools of hope and resilience for People of Determination, explore and refine their visual talents, and support their creative artistic expression—fostering deeper integration into society."

He added: "HIPA has a proud legacy of supporting and empowering People of Determination, which lies at the heart of our mission as envisioned by the founder of the award, His Highness the Crown Prince of Dubai, who continues to actively follow its progress."

Embodying the UAE’s Vision

Ghassan Suleiman, CEO of the AccessAbilities Expo, commented: "I would like to thank the HIPA team for their significant technical and moral support of this contest. We are proud of this collaboration, which reinforces the UAE’s vision of a world that is more inclusive and appreciative of millions of People of Determination and their families globally."

He added: "Our long-term goal is for “Determination Without Limits" to become a global platform that captures the beauty, resilience, and daily stories of People of Determination. I encourage everyone to participate in this open competition. I am confident it will resonate positively with local and international organizations, as it sheds light on the aspirations of more than 1.3 billion People of Determination—representing around 45% of the global population with their families and communities."

Special Contest for Photographers Attending AccessAbilities Expo

The 7th edition of the AccessAbilities Expo will be held from October 6–8, 2025, under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, at Halls 5 to 8 of Dubai World Trade Centre.

To encourage participation by both amateur and professional photographers in the UAE, attendees will be able to capture images inside the exhibition halls, whether of assistive technologies, innovations, or moments of joy and interaction from People of Determination visiting the event. These photos aim to showcase capabilities, success stories, and the impact of technology on improving quality of life.

Winners in this category will also receive cash and in-kind prizes, along with certificates of appreciation, for photographs that reflect the inspiring stories and achievements of People of Determination. The contest will culminate in a dedicated awards ceremony on the last day of the AccessAbilities Expo, where the winning photographs will be displayed in a special gallery in the presence of the community and covered by local and international media.

Who Can Participate and How to Register

The contest is open to all interested professional and amateur photographers worldwide, in accordance with the technical guidelines provided on the official HIPA website. The HIPA team will review all uploaded submissions and select the best entries, which will be announced during the AccessAbilities Expo.

Various Options for Participation

To ensure balanced representation, the contest includes five photography categories:

1. Hope in Inclusion – Capturing moving stories of resilience and human connection, such as moments of friendship or overcoming challenges with a smile.

2. Artistic Inclusion – Highlighting the creative talents of People of Determination in visual, performance, or literary arts (e.g., a musical performance, painting, or inclusive play).

3. Assistive Technology & Innovation – Showcasing tools, applications, or solutions like prosthetics and smart devices that empower independence and creativity.

4. Sports Inclusion – Featuring the strength, skill, and team spirit of athletes with disabilities, or integrated sports events, highlighting energy, emotion, and breaking barriers.

5. Accessible Environments – Documenting inclusive urban design and infrastructure such as public spaces, buildings, and transportation that welcome everyone.

