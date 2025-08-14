'Recycled Brain' Part Two Global Pre-Order Opens After Comic-Con, Following the Acclaimed First Volume

Recycled Brain Series News Magazine US Magazine

“Recycled Brain” Part Two Launches Internationally, Highlighted at San Diego Comic-Con and Celebrated Across Japanese Media

Every page is crafted with passion, vision, and a touch of personal struggle. I hope these stories spark surprise, emotion, and reflection.” — Takahiro Yonemura, Ph.D.

CA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The next chapter of the acclaimed sci-fi manga “Recycled Brain” Part Two: Life from Another World by versatile author, creator, and researcher Dr. Takahiro Yonemura , has officially opened for global pre-orders.Building on the momentum and acclaim of Part One, this latest installment continues the sweeping tale of identity, hope, and survival in the aftermath of catastrophe.This season, “Recycled Brain” earned a showcase at San Diego Comic-Con, underscoring the series’ growing international presence. In Japan, the author and his creation have been featured in regional newspapers and magazines , further highlighting its unique cross-cultural resonance.About the BookAfter a cataclysmic assault devastates a futuristic theme park, protagonist Hayate Yamano is thrust into profound questions about humanity and self.With his enigmatic dragon companion Vine, Hayate must confront uncomfortable truths and navigate critical decisions as the world stands on the brink.“Recycled Brain Part Two” delivers a bold blend of speculative fiction, philosophical inquiry, and high-stakes adventure.Author’s Note"Biotechnology and AI offer moments of astonishing awe. Through this series, I want readers to feel that wonder firsthand... as a living experience, not just from afar.Every page is crafted with passion, vision, and a touch of personal struggle.I hope these stories spark surprise, emotion, and reflection."— Takahiro Yonemura, Ph.D.Release DetailsPre-order: Now available (Paperback)Release Date: January 25, 2026Publisher: eigoMANGAISBN-13: 979-8218641870Language: EnglishLength: 172 pagesFind it at Amazon, Bookshop.org, Barnes & Noble, Kinokuniya (NY/SF), and other major booksellers.About the AuthorPh.D.(Engineering) Takahiro Yonemura, a multi-talented creator, writer, educator, and scientist, bridges disciplines to bring fresh perspectives to graphic novels and speculative storytelling.For review copies, interviews, or media requests, please contact: info@inazuma7.comInazuma Ltd. was established in 2001 and is now 24 years old.

