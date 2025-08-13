TPT Global Tech to Raise $35 Million Through Luxembourg-Based Tokenized Offering with Realiz

TPT Global Tech (OTCMKTS:TPTW)

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TPT Global Tech, Inc., the developer of the VüMe Live AI Super App, today announced plans to raise $35 million through a Luxembourg tokenized bond offering in partnership with Realiz, a leading European platform for compliant digital asset financing.The capital raise will be conducted under Luxembourg’s advanced securitization and tokenization laws, providing accredited and institutional investors with secure, regulated access to participate in TPT Global Tech’s next stage of global expansion.Proceeds from the $35 million raise will be used to accelerate the worldwide rollout of the VüMe Live AI Super App, enhance AI-driven personalization, expand live and on-demand content partnerships, and strengthen infrastructure to support millions of concurrent users. The funding will also drive market penetration in Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas.Stephen J. Thomas III, Chairman & CEO of TPT Global Tech, stated: “ This is a major milestone for TPT Global Tech and our shareholders. By partnering with Realiz in Luxembourg, we’re not only tapping into one of the world’s most advanced financial jurisdictions, but we’re also leveraging tokenized financing to reach a truly global investor base. This $35 million raise will allow us to scale VüMe faster, introduce new features, and cement our position as a leader in the convergence of digital media, fintech, and AI.”With Realiz’s platform, tokenizing bond offerings, we transform real-world assets (RWAs) into digital securities tradable on digital exchanges, neo-banks, and other marketplaces. This innovation opens access to both traditional investors and Web3 investors, democratizing investment opportunities with low entry barriers and enabling seamless participation in decentralized finance (DeFi).About VüMe Live AI Super AppVüMe is an all-in-one digital ecosystem that integrates live TV, sports, concerts, movies, video-on-demand, social media, fintech services, live shopping, and an online marketplace into a single, seamless platform. Designed for both consumers and creators, VüMe delivers an interactive, AI-enhanced entertainment and commerce experience to users in over 175 countries.About TPT Global TechTPT Global Tech, Inc. (OTC: TPTW) is a publicly traded technology company delivering a comprehensive live TV, social media, fintech, AI, and mobile voice/data ecosystem. Through its proprietary platforms, including the VüMe Live AI Super App, TPT Global Tech aims to revolutionize how people connect, consume content, and conduct business in the digital era.About RealizBased in Luxembourg, Realiz.io specializes in structuring financial products within regulated ecosystems to raise capital for impactful projects. With a focus on innovation and compliance, we empower clients to achieve their financial goals across diverse sectors. Realiz bridges traditional finance and decentralized finance with institutional-grade compliance and technology solutions.For more information about TPT Global Tech and its subsidiaries, please visit www.tptglobaltech.com SOURCE: TPT Global Tech, Inc.

VuMe Supe App

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.