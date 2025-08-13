ARABLAB LIVE 2025 to Bring Global Laboratory Innovations to Dubai

Wrapp Up ARABLAB LIVE 2025

WrappUp joins ARABLAB LIVE 2025 in Dubai, offering eco-friendly, customised corporate gifting to connect businesses at the region’s largest lab industry event.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The laboratory and analytical industry will convene once again at the ARABLAB LIVE 2025, the largest laboratory show in the Middle East & Africa, happening on 23-25 September 2025 at Dubai World Trade Centre.

Celebrating its 43rd year of showcasing the latest scientific advances, ARABLAB LIVE has long been acknowledged as the most significant event for the planet's laboratory-focused global suppliers, industry leaders, and innovative start-ups. It provides a specialised industrial platform for professionals in the world of life sciences, chemicals, food and beverage, petrochemicals and medical diagnostics.

A global stage for laboratory excellence

With more than 12,000 professional visitors from more than 120 countries expected, ARABLAB LIVE represents unparalleled networking, business development, and knowledge exchange opportunities. The event will host over 1,000 exhibiting companies launching new laboratory technologies, analytical instruments, testing solutions, and other specialist services.

The 2025 edition will also host more than 350 expert speakers presenting thought-provoking sessions. It will also include a dedicated start-up zone with over 100 innovative young companies. Event organisers feel confident of a strong presence from Asia, Europe, North America, and Africa, confirming ARABLAB LIVE as a unique international platform for the laboratory industry.

Connecting industries, driving innovation

ARABLAB LIVE will bring together laboratory professionals and decision makers from industries that rely heavily on analytical solutions. This includes industries like manufacturing, oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, agriculture, water treatment and so on.

The event serves as a mediator of dialogue across these sectors. It will provide lab managers, quality control people, procurement teams and R&D professionals an opportunity to interact under the same roof.

Key themes for 2025

The 2025 edition will highlight several themes shaping the future of laboratory science:

● Sustainability in the Lab: Showcasing energy-efficient equipment, waste reduction systems, and environmentally friendly lab practices.

● Digital Transformation: The newest in lab automation, data analytics, and AI-driven testing solutions.

● Precision Medicine & Diagnostics: Featuring the latest in genetic test development, personalised medicine and clinical diagnostics.

● Food Safety & Quality Control: Addressing global challenges in ensuring safe food supply chains.

Leading scientists, policy makers and technology innovators will explore these topics in a well-rounded programme of keynote sessions, technical workshops, and panel discussions at the conference.

Supporting start-ups and future talent

ARABLAB LIVE has been a launchpad for new enterprises in the laboratory sector. The start-up zone will feature emerging businesses. They will have the chance to meet potential investors. They can also connect with distributors and end users.

The event will focus intensely on innovation. Career development sessions will add to this. These sessions will target students, young professionals, and researchers. The goal is to support and inspire the next generation of scientific leaders.

A gateway to Middle Eastern and African markets

For international exhibitors, ARABLAB LIVE provides a direct and strategic route into the future of the vibrant laboratory markets of the Middle East & Africa. The increasing investments in the health, manufacturing and research infrastructure of the region have also increased the demand for better laboratory equipment and services. Dubai’s connectivity and world-class exhibition facilities further enhance the event’s appeal.

Corporate gifting meets scientific excellence

Looking ahead

ARABLAB LIVE 2025 looks set to make its mark as the definitive show for the lab and analytical sectors with a combination of outstanding conference content and excellent networking opportunities. The show’s 43-year legacy and global reach ensure that it remains at the forefront of industry progress.

