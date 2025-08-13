Breaking Barriers: Ferry Godmother Roller Rink Launches Game-Changing Virtual Event Space

Ferry Godmother enjoying evening with friend at VIP Loft piano Ferry Godmother having fun on the roller rink, circling the DJ booth Ferry Godmother and group of coworker in the VIP loft playing on the custom pool table

Virtual reality event space redefines accessible meetings, retreats, and workshops for all abilities

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ferry Godmother Productions, a New York-based MWBE-certified event production and marketing firm, launch the Ferry Godmother Roller Rink—a browser-supported virtual reality space available for rent by companies, nonprofits, educators, and community groups seeking inclusive, immersive environments for meetings, retreats, workshops, or celebrations. The VR rink enables anyone to participate in events, regardless of location or physical or cognitive abilities, ensuring everyone can participate and enjoy the experience.

Designed to foster connection, accessibility, and creativity, the Ferry Godmother Roller Rink offers an engaging and easy-to-use virtual setting for groups that want to meet beyond the limits of physical space.

"We created the Ferry Godmother Roller Rink to be more than a digital skating space—it's a celebration of belonging. No matter your ability, background, or location, there's joy waiting for you here."

– Aquanetta “FerryGodmother” Wright

The Expanding Reach of Virtual Reality

The launch of the Ferry Godmother Roller Rink comes at a time of unprecedented growth in virtual reality:

*The global VR market is valued at $67.66 billion, projected to exceed $200 billion by 2029

*More than 171 million people worldwide use VR

*Over 77 million users reside in the United States

This rapid adoption reflects growing demand for cost-effective, inclusive alternatives to in-person gatherings—and makes platforms like the Ferry Godmother Roller Rink especially timely for forward-thinking organizations.

Designed for Real-World Use—Virtually

Unlike many VR experiences that focus on entertainment or internal programming, the Ferry Godmother Roller Rink is built as a flexible, rent-ready venue for external small and large businesses, not-for-profit organizations, community groups, and private clubs. Whether hosting a remote team retreat, client celebration, training session, or cultural gathering, organizers can take full advantage of a visually engaging, easy-to-navigate space with features that support inclusive engagement.

The virtual rink features an immersive art gallery—The River Art Emporium—honoring women veterans and the legacy of the Women’s Army Corps. It also includes an oversized aquarium, a VIP lounge, a one of a kind working Ferris wheel, and a spacious roller rink with a live DJ booth. Additional accessibility features include a quiet room, a large virtual fishtank for sensory regulation, custom skating settings, and clearly labeled buttons and instructions for seamless interaction.

A Rink, a Resource, a Revolution in Belonging

More than a visual novelty, the Ferry Godmother Roller Rink is a response to a real-world need: a way to gather remotely that doesn’t exclude people by ability, geography, or comfort level.

Designed with input from diverse communities, and intentionally structured for people with little or no experience in VR. The rink offers groups a powerful, welcoming space to host their own programming—no headset required.

Company History Rooted in Equity and Innovation

Founded by Aquanetta Wright, Ferry Godmother Productions has spent more than three decades producing multicultural events, retreats, and community experiences. With a deep focus on inclusion and access, the company has served historically excluded communities across New York State.

The Ferry Godmother Roller Rink marks the next phase of that legacy—providing outside organizations with a ready-made, virtual venue where they can host their own events in a way that reflects modern values of accessibility, diversity, and innovation.

About Ferry Godmother Productions

Ferry Godmother Productions is a New York-based, MWBE-certified company specializing in accessible events, virtual production, and multicultural engagement. Under the leadership of Aquanetta “FerryGodmother” Wright, the company continues to push the boundaries of inclusive experience design. The Ferry Godmother Roller Rink is available for rent and is now open for bookings.

To learn more or reserve your own virtual event space, visit: 🌐 https://ferrygodmother.com/rink. Join our online Bluesky community,

Renting the Ferry Godmother VR Roller Rink: From Family Fun to Corporate Events"

