PHILIPPINES, August 13 - Press Release

August 13, 2025 KIKO LAMENTS GPPB'S FAILURE TO IMPLEMENT SAGIP SAKA ACT Senate Committee on Agriculture, Food, and Agrarian Reform chair Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan expressed deep concern over the Government Procurement Policy Board's (GPPB) ongoing inaction regarding the enforcement of the 2019 Sagip Saka Act, which allows the government to directly purchase rice and other food items from farmers and fisherfolk without public bidding. The senator shared his frustrations during a meeting with Department of Agriculture (DA) officials on Monday, August 11, about the state of the country's agricultural sector in preparation for his privilege speech next week. Pangilinan questioned GPPB's ongoing policy that disallows the use of the Sagip Saka Act on the purchase of processed food items, as well as the application of the procurement law's community purchases provision when buying products from farmers' and fisherfolk's cooperatives. "In fact, may argument ako doon. Bakit niyo inilalagay sa ilalim ng community purchases under the procurement law yung binibili sa farmers eh exempted nga sa procurement law?," the senator asked. "So, bakit nyo ini-implementa yung Sagip Saka Act using the procurement law?" "You have to have a separate set of rules for these particular purchases," he stressed to DA officials, including DA Secretary Francisco "Kiko" Tiu-Laurel Jr. He lamented how this has been going on for two years, with the issue being dribbled around. In an earlier statement, the senator raised concerns about a GPPB resolution classifying rice as processed food that does not fall under the provisions of Republic Act No. 11321, or the Sagip Saka Act. He had urged the GPPB to issue clear and concise guidelines for local government units and other procuring entities on the full implementation of the law. #### Photo courtesy: Office of Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan Sen Kiko - DA Meeting Man wearing black barong: Former NFA Administrator Atty. Renan Dalisay speaking with current NFA Administrator Atty. Larry Lacson (wearing white barong) Man wearing glasses: Department of Agriculture Secretary Francisco "Kiko" Tiu Laurel Jr.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.