Western Avenue Invites Public to Explore Artist Studios at Monthly Open Studios

LOWELL, MA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Art lovers, collectors, and curious community members are invited to experience the vibrant creative world of local artists at Western Avenue Open Studios , happening every first Saturday of the month in Lowell, Massachusetts.Home to the largest artist community on the East Coast, Western Avenue Artist Studios & Lofts hosts over 350 visual artists, makers, and creatives. Open Studios offers a rare, behind-the-scenes opportunity to explore more than 250 working studios, meet the artists, and purchase original artwork directly from the creators.From painters and photographers to sculptors, textile artists, ceramicists, and more, Western Avenue showcases a diverse range of artistic disciplines in a welcoming, community-oriented setting. The 265,000 square foot campus includes a historic mill building filled with working studios, as well as a separate live/work loft building that provides residential studio space for artists —creating a dynamic environment where creativity thrives every day of the week.“This is more than just an art show—it’s a chance to step inside the creative process,” says Hope Greene, Executive Director of Western Avenue. “Visitors can connect personally with the artists, see works in progress, and experience the magic of a thriving, supportive arts community.”In addition to the open studios, guests can enjoy live demonstrations, special installations, and a range of on-site amenities. Grab a coffee or snack at Nibbāna Café, enjoy craft beer at Navigation Brewing Company, and explore contemporary exhibitions at the Loading Dock Gallery. The campus also features food trucks during Open Studios, free admission, and ample on-site parking for a relaxed, enjoyable visit.Western Avenue is also home to several creative partner organizations, including Taffeta Music Hall, a vibrant performance and event venue; Lowell Makes, a community makerspace offering tools and workshops; and Refuge, a nonprofit art school providing accessible, high-quality art education to youth and adults.Event Details:📍 Location: Western Avenue Artist Studios & Lofts, 122 and 160 Western Avenue, Lowell, MA📅 Date: First Saturday of Every Month⏰ Time: 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM🎟️ Admission: FREE🦮Note: Dog-friendly (please keep on a leash)Whether you’re a serious collector, a casual browser, or simply looking for a fun and inspiring weekend activity, Western Avenue Open Studios offers an unforgettable arts experience—complete with art, food, drinks, music, and hands-on creativity—all in one remarkable destination.

