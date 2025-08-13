Titl Partners with Pronto Titles to Deliver Florida’s Fastest Real Estate Closings

Integrated AI-driven title search, monitoring, and transfer combined with Pronto’s operational agility to cut closing times to hours; not days.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Titl, a leading innovator in blockchain-based title automation and real estate fraud prevention, today announced a strategic partnership with Pronto Titles LLC, a Miami‑based closing and escrow firm focused on Miami‑Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties. Together, Titl and Pronto are redefining closing speed across South Florida by combining Pronto’s industry leading service with Titl’s automated title search, real‑time monitoring, and digital transfer capabilities. Finally making same‑day closings possible where traditional processes once dragged weeks behind.For decades, real estate closings have been plagued by inefficiencies, outdated processes, and unnecessary delays. Manual title searches, fragmented public records, and a reliance on paper-based systems have slowed transactions and increased costs for everyone involved. Pronto Titles has long been recognized for its digital-first approach and commitment to fast, reliable closings. Now, by integrating Titl’s suite of services, the companies are positioned to redefine what fast and secure closings mean in today’s market.Through this partnership, Pronto Titles will leverage TitlReport for rapid, AI-generated title searches that deliver accurate results in hours instead of days. TitlAlert will continuously monitor properties for liens, code violations, and other risks, ensuring no last-minute surprises derail a closing. TitlTransfer will streamline the entire transfer process, allowing for secure, digital ownership changes with complete transparency. By combining these tools with Pronto Titles’ operational expertise, customers can expect unprecedented speed and efficiency in their closing process.Ori Ohayon, President of Titl, highlighted the significance of this partnership: “Real estate transactions have been held back for too long by slow, manual systems that simply do not meet the needs of today’s market. Working with Pronto Titles allows us to deliver fast, frictionless closings as the standard, not the exception. This is exactly the kind of innovation we set out to achieve with Titl.”This partnership is a major milestone for Titl as it expands its presence in the Florida market and continues its mission to modernize title systems nationwide. By combining Pronto Titles’ reputation for operational excellence with Titl’s advanced technology platform, the collaboration provides a faster, safer, and more transparent experience for every party involved in a real estate transaction.

