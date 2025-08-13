DarkSky International Announces Winners of 2025 Capture the Dark Photography Contest

Capture the Dark category, first place winner: "The Watchers" by JJ Rao. Rare red “jellyfish” sprite over the tidal flats of Western Australia. Creatures of the Night category, first place winner: "Scorpion and Scorpio" by Oscar Leonardo Chavez Torres Impact of Light Pollution category, first place winner: Requiem for a Dream by Ambre de l’AIPe

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DarkSky International is proud to announce the winners of Capture the Dark 2025 , the premier global nighttime photography contest.Now in its fifth year, Capture the Dark has become a globally recognized event, gaining acclaim and influence not only within the dark sky movement but across the broader photography community. It is widely regarded as a leading platform for responsible nighttime and astrophotography, encouraging photographers to use ethical practices ( DarkSky’s Principles for Responsible Astrophotography ) while capturing the wonder and importance of dark skies and the nighttime environment.This year’s contest received a record-breaking 2,284 submissions from more than 22 countries, showcasing everything from sweeping Milky Way vistas to elusive nocturnal wildlife.Light pollution continues to grow at an alarming rate—nearly 10% annually worldwide—disrupting critical wildlife ecosystems, threatening community wellness, and dimming our view of the stars. DarkSky International is working to reverse this trend through advocacy, education, and programs that promote responsible, community-friendly outdoor lighting.Capture the Dark has become a key initiative in raising awareness, using the power of photography to illustrate not only the wonders of the night but also the impacts of light pollution through a series of contest categories.The result is more than a gallery of stunning images—it’s a call to action to protect the night.2025 Contest First Place Winners:- Capture the Dark: JJ Rao, The Watchers- International Dark Sky Places: Tom Rae, Starlight Highway- Dark Sky Friendly Lighting and Design: Gwenael Blanck, DarkSky Paris, Asleep In The Pre-Dawn Hours- The Impact of Light Pollution: Ambre de l'AlPe, Requiem for a Dream- Creatures of the Night: Oscar Leonardo Chavez Torres, Scorpion and Scorpio- Deep Sky Observations: Alpha Zhang, Breathing Vela Supernova Remnant Mosaic- Mobile Nighttime Photography: Sadeq Hayati, A Gateway to the Universe- Young Astrophotographers: Oldřich Špůrek, Gems of Jizerka- People’s Choice Award: Siddharth Patel, Milky Way with Comet C/2023 A3- Visit Utah Location Award: Carly Stocks, Kids and Comets- Visit Tucson Location Award: Celeste Boudreaux, Tumacacor's SecretView the full collection of Capture the Dark 2025 winning photographs, including second and third place winners, by visiting our winners gallery: darksky.org/what-we-do/events/photo-contest/2025-winnersDarkSky International and our team of contest organizers and judges extend our gratitude and appreciation to all participating photographers for making this year’s contest our biggest and most celebrated yet. We also thank our event sponsors—Visit Tucson, Visit Utah, and Discover Flagstaff—and our prize sponsors—Peak Design, Sky View Tents, Lensbaby, PhotoPills, Move Shoot Move, and LRTimelapse—for making this event possible.About DarkSky InternationalDarkSky International is the leading global organization working to protect the night from light pollution. Since 1988, DarkSky has promoted responsible outdoor lighting and supported a worldwide network of advocates, partners, and certified Dark Sky Places. Learn more at www.darksky.org

