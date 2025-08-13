Dog Haus Biergarten in Berkeley Returns with Fries for Life

Dog Haus August 26 - 29 - Secure free fries for life

Join us for four Days of Beer, Burritos, Burgers, giveaways, and Fries for Life.

BERKELEY, CA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After months of anticipation, the Dog Haus Biergarten in Berkeley is making its triumphant return — and it’s doing it with the kind of promotion that will have foodies, beer lovers, and Instagram feeds buzzing. From August 26–29, guests who dine in at 1407 San Pablo Ave can register at fries4.life to claim free fries or tots for life.It’s part of a four-day grand reopening celebration designed as a thank-you to the Berkeley community, which waited patiently for the doors to swing open once again. Alongside the “ Fries for Life ” giveaway, guests can spin a prize wheel, snap a photo booth selfie, and walk away with exclusive swag and other surprises.More Than Just a ReopeningWhen co-owners Dr. Alex Munoz and Wesley Olson decided to bring the Biergarten back, it wasn’t simply a matter of filling a space; it was about restoring a community gathering spot.“This Biergarten aligns perfectly with our growth strategy in the Bay Area,” said Dr. Munoz, pointing to the upcoming opening in Livermore later this year and plans for additional East Bay locations in Walnut Creek, Concord, Brentwood, Dublin, San Ramon, and Fremont. “We wanted to make sure Berkeley once again had a place where neighbors could enjoy incredible beer and food together.”Olson echoed that sentiment, adding, “The strong support we’ve received just reinforces that reopening this location was the right thing to do.”For Andrew Saman, Director of Operations for East Bay Dog Haus locations, Berkeley is more than a dot on a map. “With amazing food and our community-focused approach, we can make this a true local hotspot. We are gearing up for great events, exciting promotions, and something for everyone to look forward to.”The Ultimate Beer & Bite DestinationWith 26 beers on tap, ranging from imported favorites to rotating small-batch craft brews, the Berkeley Biergarten is a paradise for beer enthusiasts. A full bar keeps the options flowing with premium spirits, wine, and signature cocktails.The food menu is equally impressive: award-winning burgers, gourmet sausages, fried chicken sandwiches, and Bad Ass Breakfast Burritos. All served in a space that’s just as inviting for families as it is for game-day gatherings with friends.Guests can pass the time with card and board games, keep the kids busy with coloring pages, or catch any game on one of nine large TVs. And with a garage-door-style opening, the Biergarten blends indoor comfort with outdoor energy, making it a go-to spot no matter the season.CALL TO ACTION:Don’t miss your chance to score Fries or Tots for Life. Register at fries4.life to lock in this one-of-a-kind deal and dine in between August 26 and 29 to claim your spot. When it’s gone, it’s gone.About Dog Haus Biergarten BerkeleyLocated at 1407 San Pablo Ave, Berkeley, CA, Dog Haus Biergarten offers 26 beers on tap with a high-tech beer monitoring system ensuring perfect pours every time. Known for award-winning burgers, sausages, chicken, and breakfast burritos, the location features outdoor seating, nine big-screen TVs, a garage-door-style opening for an indoor-outdoor vibe, and an atmosphere perfect for families and friends of all ages. Guests can order conveniently through the Haus Rewards App, at the bar, via kiosk, or directly from their table. Exclusive events and promotions make this Berkeley Biergarten a must-visit all year long.

Fries For life

