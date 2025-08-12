Missouri Continues Improvement in MAP Scores

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) released preliminary statewide 2024-25 Grade Level and End-of-Course (EOC) assessment data during the August 12 State Board of Education meeting. The results represent data from the required state assessments: English Language Arts (ELA) and Mathematics for grades 3-8; Science for grades 5 and 8; and English II, Algebra I, Biology, and Government EOCs. Results for optional EOC assessments (American History, Algebra Il, English I, Geometry, and Physical Science) were released as well.

Overall preliminary results show Missouri schools had a 98 percent participation rate with an increase in the Missouri Assessment Program (MAP) scores compared to 2023-24 scores.

ELA showed slight improvements for most grade levels, with one exception at grade 4. Mathematics scores showed improvement as well overall, apart from grades 4 and 5. Science scores in grades 5 and 8 increased over last year, with grade 8 Science and Algebra l having the greatest gains.

“This year’s data shows that Missouri is moving in the right direction,” Commissioner of Education Dr. Karla Eslinger said. “There is still work to do but the trendline shows slow and steady progress. We must continue to encourage our students to excel. As we begin a new school year, it is an opportunity for us to focus our work so that all students have access to high-quality programs.”

More information regarding preliminary assessment data is available in the materials presented to the State Board of Education here. District and school level data will be available in November when the data are finalized.