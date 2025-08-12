New Book 'Serving Requires' by Pastor Scarov D. Victor Offers a Life-Changing Call to Servant Leadership

A Practical Guide to Living with Purpose Through Faith, Service, and Stewardship

CA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a time when the world is in desperate need of selfless leaders and impactful change, Pastor Scarov D. Victor delivers a timely and transformational message with his new book, Serving Requires: Practical Strategies of Servant Stewardship . More than a spiritual guide, this work is a heartfelt call to action rooted in biblical wisdom, personal testimony, and real-world application.Part Bible study, part inspirational memoir, Serving Requires leads readers on a journey into the true meaning of servitude—not only in the church, but within our homes, communities, and daily interactions. With vulnerable transparency, Pastor Victor shares his own experiences, encouraging readers to seek divine guidance and embrace their purpose through active service to others.“This book was born out of a moment of divine prompting during a fast with my wife,” shares Pastor Victor. “It’s my prayer that readers will be motivated, educated, and challenged to discover what serving looks like in their own lives.”Scarov D. Victor is an ordained pastor, youth advocate, and community leader with over a decade of ministry experience. He holds a Master of Divinity from Indiana Wesleyan University and a Bachelor’s Degree from Kean University. As the founder of Victorious Worship and Word, he empowers youth through mentorship and faith-based initiatives. His life’s mission centers on three pillars: education, edification, and empowerment.Whether you are a ministry leader, a layperson, or someone seeking spiritual direction, Serving Requires offers a powerful blueprint for stepping into a life of impact. Readers will walk away with a deeper understanding of what it truly means to lead by serving.Serving Requires: Practical Strategies of Servant Stewardship is now available online. For more information, visit worshipandword.net Connect with Scarov D. Victor:• Facebook: Scarov Victorious• Instagram: @victoriously_victorious / @victoriousworshipandword• TikTok: @the.victorious.wo• Linktree: @worshipword14Media Contact:Email: worshipandwordevents@gmail.com

Global Book Network - Scarov D. Victor M. DIV., author of Serving Requires

