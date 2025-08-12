From the Crime Scene to the Bestseller List: RJ Waters Launches Gone But Not Forgotten

A Gripping Police Procedural Where Real-Life Experience Meets Page-Turning Suspense

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In his Amazon Best-Selling debut, Gone But Not Forgotten , RJ Waters delivers a masterfully crafted police procedural mystery infused with authentic detail, a touch of humor, and the unmistakable voice of someone who’s lived it. Drawing from decades of real-world experience in law enforcement and emergency medical services, Waters weaves a story that is as believable as it is compelling.As a former California police officer, ambulance driver, EMT, and retired fraud investigator for the State of Nevada, Waters has a lifetime of stories that breathe authenticity into every page. His journey into fiction began when his wife encouraged him to capture his experiences—not just for their family, but for a wider audience who crave realism in crime fiction.Gone But Not Forgotten introduces readers to the gritty realities and moral complexities of police work, spotlighting the perseverance and dedication it takes to solve crimes. Through sharp dialogue, procedural accuracy, and an undercurrent of humor, Waters invites readers inside the mind of an investigator who refuses to let the truth slip away.Waters is no stranger to storytelling—his follow-up book, Cold But Not Forgotten, continues the series with equal precision and suspense. He also explores an entirely different genre in I Just Wanted A Beer, a sci-fi twist on Area 51 lore and the mysteries of who (or what) might live there.“The importance of dedicated law enforcement officers using hard work to solve crimes is something I wanted readers to take away,” says Waters. “These stories reflect the grit, determination, and occasional humor that comes with the badge.”Gone But Not Forgotten is now available through major retailers and online at www.rjwaters-author.com ________________________________________About RJ WatersRJ Waters is an Amazon Best-Selling Author whose career has spanned public service roles as a police officer, EMT, and fraud investigator. Having delivered three babies during his time as an ambulance driver and worked on countless investigations, Waters brings unparalleled authenticity to his writing. He lives with his wife, who first encouraged him to turn his stories into novels.

