Summit Roofing & Restoration Introduces GAF TimberSteel™ Metal Shingles in Tennessee & Northeast Arkansas

Press Release Subtitle/Summary (Maximum 160 characters) Optional but recommended. If used, make sure it's descriptive and builds on the headline.

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Summit Roofing & Restoration , a leading residential and commercial roofing company with locations in Atoka, Dickson, and Dyersburg, Tennessee, and Jonesboro, Arkansas, is proud to announce the addition of GAF TimberSteel™ Metal Shingles to its premium roofing product line. Serving customers from Memphis to Franklin, TN, and across the region between its four locations, Summit Roofing now offers homeowners a roofing solution that combines the elegance of traditional wood shake with the unmatched durability of steel — designed to last up to 50 years.Engineered for beauty, strength, and longevity, TimberSteel™ Metal Shingles deliver the visual appeal of natural wood without the warping, splitting, or maintenance issues commonly associated with traditional materials. With a steel core and advanced protective coatings, they are built to withstand severe weather conditions while maintaining their curb appeal year after year.“Our mission has always been to protect homes with products that stand the test of time,” said Doug Greenhaw, owner of Summit Roofing & Restoration. “With GAF TimberSteel™, we can now offer homeowners the perfect combination of timeless style and the strength of steel. This could truly be the last roof they’ll ever need.”A 50-Year Roofing Solution for Tennessee & Arkansas HomesFrom Memphis and the Mid-South to Franklin, TN, as well as communities near Jonesboro, AR, TimberSteel™ Metal Shingles are engineered to perform in the region’s challenging weather conditions:50-Year Lifespan – Minimizes the need for future replacementsHigh Wind Resistance – Engineered to endure severe stormsImpact Resistance – Strong against hail and debrisEnergy Efficiency – Reflects heat to help lower cooling costsFire Resistance – Steel construction adds safety to the homeExpert Installation with a Hometown TouchSummit Roofing & Restoration’s team of certified installers ensures that every TimberSteel™ roof meets GAF’s exacting standards while delivering the personalized service homeowners expect from a locally owned business.“When you choose Summit, you’re not just getting a new roof — you’re getting a trusted partner dedicated to protecting your home and family,” Doug added. “We take pride in craftsmanship, and we treat every project as if we were working on our own home.”Referral Rewards ProgramTo celebrate the launch of TimberSteel™ Metal Shingles, Summit Roofing & Restoration is offering a $250 referral reward. Homeowners who refer friends, family, or neighbors that book a roofing project will receive $250 as a thank-you once the job is complete.About Summit Roofing & RestorationSummit Roofing & Restoration is a trusted roofing contractor serving residential and commercial clients across Tennessee and Northeast Arkansas. With offices in Atoka, Dickson, Dyersburg, TN, and Jonesboro, AR, the company provides expert roofing solutions throughout the large service area between Memphis and Franklin, TN, and surrounding communities.Summit offers a full range of roofing services, including roof installation, roof replacement, storm damage repair, and now, premium GAF TimberSteel™ Metal Shingle installations. Known for their expert craftsmanship, commitment to customer satisfaction, and hometown service, Summit has built a reputation as a go-to roofing provider for quality and reliability.For more information on GAF TimberSteel™ Metal Shingles or to schedule a free estimate, contact Summit Roofing & Restoration at (901) 306-2329 or visit https://summitroofingandrestoration.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.