August 12, 2025



PUBLIC NOTICE

OPEN MEETING

Pursuant to the terms of O.C.G.A. § 50-14-1, notice is hereby given to the public that the monthly meeting of the State Board of Pardons and Paroles is scheduled for Tuesday, September 9, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. The meeting will be held in the Magnolia Room in the University Center at Valdosta State University, 1203 N. Patterson Street, Valdosta, Georgia 31601.

Please note that offender cases are not discussed or considered during monthly Board meetings.

________________________________________

La’Quandra L. Smith, Esq.

Director of Legal Services

Executive Secretary to the Board