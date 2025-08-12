The Georgia Parole Board's monthly operations meeting is September 9, 2025
August 12, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE
OPEN MEETING
Pursuant to the terms of O.C.G.A. § 50-14-1, notice is hereby given to the public that the monthly meeting of the State Board of Pardons and Paroles is scheduled for Tuesday, September 9, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. The meeting will be held in the Magnolia Room in the University Center at Valdosta State University, 1203 N. Patterson Street, Valdosta, Georgia 31601.
Please note that offender cases are not discussed or considered during monthly Board meetings.
________________________________________
La’Quandra L. Smith, Esq.
Director of Legal Services
Executive Secretary to the Board
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.