Haunted Road Trips Show Premieres #1 on BingeTV — Psychic Mediums Take the Wheel in Paranormal Investigations

Tracy St. Croi is breaking new ground in the realm of paranormal shows

A bold new take on paranormal TV debuted at #1 on BingeTV, captivating audiences with its fresh twist: featuring psychic mediums as the primary investigators.

I wanted to spice things up in the paranormal world” — Tracy St. Croi

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Haunted Road Trips Show , a bold new take on paranormal investigation, has debuted at #1 on BingeTV , captivating audiences with its fresh twist on paranormal shows:featuring psychic mediums as the primary investigators.Created and hosted by internationally recognized psychic medium Tracy St. Croi , the series travels to America’s lesser-known haunted small towns and historic sites, blending mediumship, on-location investigation, and rich historical storytelling. Instead of relying solely on technology, Haunted Road Trips Show brings viewers face-to-face with the human stories of the spirits who remain.“I wanted to spice things up in the paranormal world,” says St. Croi. “Mediums can tap into the spirits emotions, memories, and experiences that equipment alone can’t. This show gives a voice to the spirits whose stories have been overlooked.”In each episode, St. Croi and her team immerse themselves in the history of the location, connecting with spirits and uncovering untold tales that shed light on why they linger. From forgotten hotels to hidden small-town landmarks, every destination offers a mix of spine-tingling encounters and heartfelt revelations.The show’s unique format has struck a chord with viewers, helping it soar to the top of BingeTV’s streaming charts within its premiere week.Where to Watch:Haunted Road Trips Show is streaming now on BingeTV, available on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Android devices, and iOS devices via the BingeTV app.About Tracy St. CroiTracy St. Croi is a psychic medium, paranormal investigator, and host who blends spiritual insight with a passion for history and storytelling. She has appeared on numerous radio shows, podcasts, and live events, bringing audiences a deeper connection to the spirit world.

Haunted Road Trips Show Trailer

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.