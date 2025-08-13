Backyard Chicken Boom Fueled by Inc. 5000 Innovator, Hatching Time, and Its Tech-Driven Equipment

Poultry keeping has exploded in the United States and has grown to over 10 million households. Hatching Time's egg incubator is automatic, easy to clean and fun to use. Backyard poultry keepers turn to Hatching Time for the best poultry equipment. Hatching Time chick brooders provide a safe and heated place for chicks to grow and eat during their first few weeks of life.

Delaware-based poultry brand leads surge in sustainable backyard farming and at-home chicken keeping with clean, modern solutions.

Backyard poultry is no longer just a hobby, it’s a lifestyle. Making the Inc. 5000 list for the 3rd year in a row demonstrates the impact our community is having, and we’re proud to lead this movement” — Ryan Flanagan, Co-CEO of Hatching Time

NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As food prices rise and sustainability becomes a priority, families across the U.S. are turning to backyard chickens for food independence - and Hatching Time is leading the charge. The Delaware-based company is redefining modern poultry keeping with clean, tech-forward poultry equipment designed for ease, education, and efficiency.Now recognized for the third consecutive year by the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America, Hatching Time is helping households raise game birds and chickens at home with professional-grade equipment that’s both easy to use and hygienic.Backyard Poultry Is Booming - and Here to Stay.From fresh eggs and natural fertilizer to education and food security, backyard chicken keeping has evolved from hobby to lifestyle. As more people seek to eat healthier, reduce food waste, and disconnect from industrial food systems, Hatching Time is making it easier than ever. The company designs cutting-edge egg incubators and modular, easy-to-clean poultry equipment, including stackable game bird brooders, chicken brooder units, and durable poultry feeders and drinkers - each tested by an in-house poultry science expert.“Our goal is to solve everyday challenges for real poultry keepers,” said Yağız Aksu, Co-CEO of Hatching Time. “Whether you’re raising quail at home in a small backyard or chickens on a homestead, we’re building solutions that grow with you.”Innovation in 2025: 50+ New Products Incoming!This year alone, Hatching Time is planning to launch over 50 new products, including:- Next-gen chick brooders with improved visibility- Digital egg incubators with advanced hatching technology and new features - ideal for those looking for the best incubator for chicken eggs- High-capacity feeding and watering systems, including automatic chicken waterers, for various flock sizes- Healthy feeds and feed crushers for hardy flocks- Modern chicken coops and accessories tailored to both urban chicken keeping and rural settingsGoing Global - One Flock at a Time!Following successful expansions into Canada and the Caribbean, Hatching Time is preparing to enter the United Kingdom, followed by Australia, Latin America, and select European markets. The company is actively seeking distributors, retail partners, and investors around the world. In Q1 2025, Hatching Time acquired The Bug Factory, a UK-based eco-brand known for its odor-free mealworm farming kits that convert food scraps into sustainable chicken and wild bird treats.Additionally, the company owners recently launched a new brand called Oldfield Pets, a natural pet care brand offering natural pet treats like single-ingredient chews and snacks for dogs, cats, and chickens. This brand is growing quickly in collaboration with Clayton Payne of The Pet Disruptors, known for launching next-generation pet products globally.About Hatching Time:Hatching Time is a U.S.-based supplier of innovative, easy-to-clean poultry equipment for backyard chicken keepers, farmers, and hobbyists. Designed with biosecurity and efficiency in mind, the company supports chicken and game bird owners across North America and is quickly scaling globally. Its growing portfolio includes chicken incubators, brooders, quail cages, chicken coops, and other purpose-built chicken care products designed to solve common challenges in poultry keeping.Media Contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.