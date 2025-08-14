Angelique’s Triumphant Return: 'You Are the One' Takes Over the Summer Dance Scene

Angelique Angelique Image Angelique singing pose

Angelique’s “You Are the One” blends Italo-disco and modern rhythms, captivating globally. A joyful hit marking her rise as a singer, actress, advocate.

ROME, ITALY, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the summer of 2025, the international music scene ignites with the release of “You Are the One,” an Italo-disco ballad with a retro feel and contemporary rhythm by Angelique, the stage name of the multi-talented Angelica Loredana Anton. The song blends the energy of modern dance with the nostalgic vibe of the '80s and '90s, quickly conquering radio and digital platforms.

Released on July 4th and distributed by Virgin Music Group via Sonos Music Records, the song is the result of a collaboration with Giancarlo Nisi, the longtime leader of Milk & Coffee, and features prominent figures in Italian music: Alberto Zeppieri, Fabio Lisi, Roberto Cetoli, Mattia Avello, and Maurizio Biancani of the legendary Fonoprint Studios in Bologna. Co-writing with Wanny S-King—who duets with Angelique—enriches the project with an additional vocal dimension. The message is positive and universal: when you carry love in your heart, sooner or later the right person will come along.

Angelique describes the song as "an ode to joy, authenticity, and living life to the fullest," emphasizing the importance of Wanny S-King's warm voice in conveying hope.

A blend of nostalgia and modernity

Musically, "You Are the One" stands out for its perfect balance between the timeless charm of Italodisco and a refined, contemporary production. The groove evokes the light, glamorous vibe of decades past, while the modern arrangements make it appealing to a younger audience.

The success is also reflected in the official music video, produced in London by RFP LTD and directed by Angelique's husband, Gennaro Ruggiero. In just a few days, it has surpassed 300,000 views on YouTube. Featuring Marco D’Ippolito, Mario Giannini, and the dance troupe led by Gabriele Naccarato,

An Artistic Turning Point

For Angelique, this single represents a new phase in her career. Known in Italy as an actress, writer, screenwriter, and cultural organizer, with "You Are the One" she releases her first project entirely designed for the international market.

"After years of exploring cinema, literature, and pop-opera music, I feel ready to engage directly with a global audience," says the artist, emphasizing her ambition to connect people through music without borders.

Beyond Music

Born in Iași, Romania, and raised in Oteleni, Angelique has an eclectic educational and professional background. She earned a PhD in Communication Sciences from the IASU campus in Lugano, studied Comparative Literature, and specialized in psychology. Alongside her artistic career, she is committed to social causes: she is President of the Department of Culture, Arts, and Entertainment of the Italian Parliamentary Observatory and promotes what she calls "the virus of culture." She is also a UN Observer in Vienna for women's rights.

For Angelique, art is a tool for awareness and change, capable of breaking down barriers and uniting people. "I put my heart into every project precisely because I believe in the transformative power of music," she states.

A career already rich in awards

Her previous single, "Con te vivrò," written by her husband and arranged by Marco Werba, showcased the artist's most intimate and lyrical side, earning her the prestigious 2024 Caruso Award. That same year, her rendition of Édith Piaf's "Non, je ne regrette rien" won over critics and audiences alike.

Her acting career includes films such as Mario's Girls (her debut with Tosca D'Aquino), The Mystery of the Ring, I've Been Looking for You for a Lifetime, Debora, Happy Birthday, and Anna, a Human Voice. She also wrote the screenplay for Perché ti amo, which was later adapted into a film.

“For me, art is crossing boundaries between different languages,” she states. “Whether it's music, cinema, or literature, I always seek emotional connection with people.”

Upcoming Projects

With You Are the One steadily rising, Angelique is bringing it live to various Italian stages while also preparing international performances.

“If a song makes you feel alive, then it's yours,” she says. “If You Are the One touches your heart, it means we've already met—through music.”

Glamour, sincerity, and tireless creativity define an artist poised to leave a lasting mark on the global music scene.

