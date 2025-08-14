Million Accounting Software & AutoCount Are Now InvoiceNow Ready — Here’s Why It Matters for Singapore Businesses

Rockbell International Software Pte Ltd is proud to announce that both Million Accounting Software and AutoCount are now fully InvoiceNow ready

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rockbell International Software Pte Ltd is proud to announce that both Million Accounting Software and AutoCount are now fully InvoiceNow ready, empowering businesses across Singapore to adopt digital e-invoicing and cloud accounting with confidence, speed, and full IRAS compliance.

As Singapore continues its push towards a Smart Nation, InvoiceNow — the nationwide e-invoicing framework based on the Peppol network — is rapidly becoming a vital requirement for businesses to streamline operations, reduce manual paperwork, and improve payment cycles. With government mandates on the horizon, being InvoiceNow ready is no longer optional, it’s essential.

"Singapore’s InvoiceNow initiative is changing how businesses operate by enabling real-time invoice exchange and faster payments. Rockbell plays a key role in helping Singaporean SMEs adopt this system with minimal disruption to their current processes," according to Ng Mi Li, Director.

Rockbell has worked tirelessly to ensure that both of its flagship accounting software solutions — Million Accounting and AutoCount — are now fully integrated with the InvoiceNow framework. This makes it easier than ever for GST-registered businesses to send and receive e-invoices directly between accounting systems, reducing human error and ensuring faster turnaround.

Our mission has always been to help businesses stay ahead through smart technology. By making both Million and AutoCount InvoiceNow ready, we’re equipping our clients with the tools they need to meet regulatory standards, embrace cloud accounting, and thrive in the digital economy.

To ease the transition, government grants and subsidies are available for businesses implementing InvoiceNow-ready software. This makes it a prime opportunity for companies — especially SMEs — to digitise operations affordably and remain competitive.

