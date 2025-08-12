Twin City, Georgia (August 11, 2025) – The GBI has arrested and charged Eddie Olajwon Badie, age 41, of Twin City, GA, with one count of Aggravated Sodomy, one count of Solicitation of Sodomy, one count of Child Molestation and one count of Aggravated Sexual Battery.

On July 25, 2025, the GBI was requested by the Twin City Police Department to investigate a child molestation case involving Badie in Twin City, Emanuel County, GA. The GBI assumed the lead in the investigation.

As a result of the investigation, Badie was arrested and booked into the Emanuel County Jail.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with additional information in the case may contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Eastman at 478-374-6988 or by contacting the GBI Tipline at 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Middle Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office.