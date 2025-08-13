$1.5M to propel the CHRGPK: Polara pushes the boundaries of fleet charging with NRCan funding

Already the most efficient energy distribution unit for fleet operations on the market, the CHRGPK will soon be available in an upgraded version. Modular, the CHRGPK can come into various forms, depending on the needs of your charging site.

LONGUEUIL, QUEBEC, CANADA, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This morning, Claude Guay, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources (NRCan), announced the allocation of over $1.5 million to Polara to further develop its charging infrastructure solution, the CHRGPK (“chargepack”). This funding will enable the company to significantly enhance the CHRGPK’s energy efficiency and introduce new features for the unit, including an integrated energy management system and vehicle-to-grid (V2G) capabilities.In total, 33 projects are sharing more than $25 million in funding through NRCan. The funding awarded to Polara, drawn from the “Decarbonizing Medium- and Heavy-Duty Vehicles” stream of the Energy Innovation Program, supports the research, development and demonstration of cutting-edge technologies for medium- and heavy-duty vehicles. The goal is to address real-world operational challenges and foster Canadian innovation.CHRGPK 2.0: Modular, flexible, scalable… and more powerful than everAlready the most efficient energy distribution unit for fleet operations on the market, the CHRGPK will soon be available in an upgraded version. The new features will reduce energy consumption and alleviate pressure on the grid, while eliminating a key barrier to electrification for commercial vehicle fleets.Polara’s research, development, and demonstration project funded by NRCan has been underway for several months, with a clear roadmap and initial draft already completed. Our team of experts is now focused on refining the design and advancing the new CHRGPK features through programming, assembly, and rigorous testing.The CHRGPK 2.0 will be deployed at an active charging site equipped with at least six charging stations: three AC and three DC. The project will span two years, during which the following upgrades will be tested, fine-tuned and proven in real-world conditions:• Vehicle-to-grid (V2G) or vehicle-to-everything (V2X) integration to optimize energy utilization and costs.• Smarter energy management that adapts in real time to dynamic data inputs, such as electricity rates or the energy needs of other vehicles.• Optimized charging speed to help maintain ideal battery temperature, increasing lifespan, performance, and safety.• Reduction of harmonics from AC to DC conversion to protect electronic equipment and increase the unit’s overall efficiency.Quote from Polara“This financial support from Natural Resources Canada not only reinforces our vision, it accelerates our ability to reshape fleet charging across Canada. CHRGPK 2.0 is more than a project: it’s a direct response to the urgent needs of commercial transportation in the context of energy transition.”— Sébastien Fournier, President of PolaraQuotes from NRCan"With the funding announced, we are facilitating the transition of families and businesses to zero-emission vehicles by developing a charging infrastructure solution that will improve the energy efficiency and charging capacity of vehicle fleets in the Longueuil region of Quebec. With funding from the Energy Innovation Program, we are demonstrating that clean transportation benefits not only consumers, but also commercial, industrial, and municipal vehicle fleets that are transforming the economy across all sectors."— The Honourable Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources“The projects announced today are empowering breakthrough Canadian technologies that improve electric vehicle performance, safety and reliability in Canada. Polara Energy is a great example of Canadian leadership in the clean transportation industry.”— Claude Guay, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy and Natural ResourcesAbout PolaraPolara, a Girardin Group company, specializes in infrastructure and software for electric vehicle fleets. It partners with fleet managers throughout their electrification journey, from infrastructure design to dynamic day-to-day charging management. As an electrification expert, Polara provides tailored, innovative, and high-performance charging solutions that help clients optimize their energy transition while offering monetization opportunities. Its flagship products are the modular charging infrastructure CHRGPK, Cleo’s smart charging management platform and the PRKOUT, a home charging solution.Information :PolaraDominique ChampagneCommunications and Content Marketing Managerdominique.champagne@polara.energy

