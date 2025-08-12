HUD-VASH advocates for unhoused Veteran

For many people who have experienced homelessness after serving in the military, the path to stable housing is not a straight line. For Emilee Rubin, finding safe, long-term housing seemed impossible.

“I didn’t know if anything was going to get better, but then I met Housing and Urban Development Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing (HUD-VASH) staff Regina Robinson and Colleen Chiu. They actually cared about my mental health, about my housing, and I had never met people like that,” said Rubin. “They really stepped up to make sure that my situation would get better.”

Housing instability

Before finding HUD-VASH, Rubin had been searching for a safe and stable place to call home for a long time. Adopted from Romania and brought to the United States as a baby, she was forced to learn to survive on her own as a minor.

“I had to get into a safe environment because my adoptive family gave me up and sent me away to boarding school when I was young,” she said. “And then they just let me go on the streets. So, the psych hospital ended up sending me into the Covenant House shelter.”

After that, Rubin lived in many different places, but never felt safe. “I moved a lot from psych ward group home to group home, to boarding house, without being there long term.”

Lessons from the Marines

In 2015, she entered boot camp with the Marines. Although she was medically discharged, the Marines taught her to have strength and resilience to overcome anything.

Despite the difficult times she experienced as a child, Rubin loves America and is grateful to live here. “I wanted to do everything in my power to give back to this country, to show my gratitude for all the people who saved my life, supported me and treated me with kindness all of these years and to see where I could be of service to others.”

Safe home

Eventually, Rubin found a group home that helped her get mental health services, medication, employment and connected with VA New Jersey HUD-VASH social workers Robinson and Chiu.

“The support from Regina and Colleen felt really good,” said Rubin. “They did a really good job finding me a nice space. It made me feel safe. It made me feel like someone actually cares.”

Through HUD-VASH, Rubin was set up with her own apartment, and for the first time, she felt comfortable—like she was finally home. This gave her the motivation she needed to go back to group therapy, start her medication again and pursue her passion for advocacy.

“I make YouTube videos. I write poetry. I’ve shared my life story, my experience, strength and hope with others. I’ve met other Veterans and homeless girls and people that were in domestic violence situations, and I lead those people to resources to help them,” she shared.

As for her experience working with HUD-VASH, Rubin said, “I was able to advocate for myself and other people because Regina and Colleen advocated for me. I feel so good about it, and I think HUD-VASH is the perfect place to go if you’re looking for a safe home, because they will place you in an environment that’s healthy, that’s safe, and somewhere you could stay long-term and thrive.

“Oh,” she added, “and Regina is the best case manager I’ve ever had!”

Learn about VA programs