VA working with DaVita to continue delivering care

On April 12, 2025, DaVita—a dialysis provider participating in VA’s Veteran Community Care Program—experienced a ransomware cybersecurity incident on its internal systems that resulted in the compromise of some patient records. Although VA’s systems were not affected, we’ve continued to monitor the situation as DaVita maintains Veteran health information in its system.

Currently, forensic investigators and the FBI continue their work to determine the extent of the breach. We know how important privacy is and will provide updates as there is information to share.

Veteran care is not affected. Health care services at DaVita facilities are continuing without interruption.

All DaVita patients will receive a letter explaining the situation and announcing at least 12 months of free identity monitoring services from Experian Identity Works beginning approximately July 31, 2025. To enroll, follow the instructions in the letter or call 833-931-7489.

Additional fraud protection resources

Protecting Veterans’ personal health information is—and always will be—one of our top priorities. We will continue to monitor this incident closely and provide updates as they become available.