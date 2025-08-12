Clean-industry projects strengthen climate action, support good jobs

CANADA, August 12 - The CleanBC Industry Fund offers four funding streams that support industry to reduce emissions, trial new innovations and develop plans to improve industrial operations. The funding streams are Emissions Performance, Innovation Accelerator, Feasibility Studies, and Clean BC and BC Hydro Industrial Electrification Program.

Below is the list of proponents supported by 2024 funding:

AltaGas Holdings Inc. – Northeast B.C.

Funding Stream: Emissions Performance

Project type: Process Improvement

Project description: Altagas at its Townsend facility in the northeast will install a heat exchanger and liquid-to-liquid coalescing unit in order to utilize waste heat and reduce combustion emissions from natural gas heaters.

Funding: $694,406

Emissions reduced: 2,690 tCO2e through 2034

ARC Resources Ltd. – Northeast B.C.

Funding Stream: Emissions Performance

Project type: Electrification

Project description: ARC Resources at its Parkland facility in the northeast will replace the gas-drive engines with an electric motor and connect to the provincial grid in order to reduce emissions from combustion of natural gas.

Funding: $2.01 million

Emissions reduced: 40,374 tCO2e through 2034

Canfor Pulp Ltd. – Cariboo, B.C.

Funding Stream: Emissions Performance

Project type: Process Improvement

Project description: Canfor at its Northwood Pulp facility in the Cariboo region will replace a system that recovers wet lime dust with a new dry dust system in order to lower the moisture content of material entering the lime kiln and to reduce combustion of natural gas in the lime kiln.

Funding: $838,000

Emissions reduced: 17,020 tCO2e through 2034

Cenovus Energy Inc. – Northeast B.C.

Funding Stream: Emissions Performance

Project type: Renewable Energy, Electrification

Project description: Cenovus at several facilities in the northeast region will replace conventional pneumatic pumps with solar electric pumps in order to eliminate vented methane emissions from chemical injection systems.

Funding: $1.52 million

Emissions reduced: 47,664 tCO2e through 2034

City of Vancouver – Delta, B.C.

Funding Stream: Emissions Performance

Project type: Methane Capture

Project description: City of Vancouver at its Vancouver landfill in the Mainland/Southwest region will expand landfill gas capture infrastructure by installing new gas collectors and extraction wells in order to reduce methane emissions from landfill operations.

Funding: $8.8 million

Emissions reduced: 328,033 tCO2e through 2034

Domtar Inc. dba Catalyst Paper – Vancouver Island and Coast, B.C.

Funding Stream: Emissions Performance

Project type: Process Improvement

Project description: Catalyst at its Crofton division in the Vancouver Island/Coast region will replace existing bark presses with modified high-pressure presses in order to improve hog fuel dewatering and reduce emissions from natural gas combustion in power boiler No. 4.

Funding: $6.65 million

Emissions reduced: 77,573 tCO2e through 2034

Heidelberg Materials Canada Ltd. – Delta, B.C.

Funding Stream: Emissions Performance

Project type: Fuel Switching

Project description: Heidelberg Materials at its Delta Plant in the Mainland/Southwest region will install and upgrade alternative fuel feed systems with improved equipment and infrastructure in order to enable the injection of construction and demolition refuse-derived fuel and reduce emissions from fossil fuel combustion in cement production.

Funding: $8.18 million

Emissions reduced: 132,189 tCO2e through 2034

Howe Sound Pulp & Paper Corp. – Port Mellon, B.C.

Funding Stream: Emissions Performance

Project type: Process Improvement

Project description: Howe Sound at its facility in the Mainland and Southwest region will upgrade its bark press No. 1 with improved components in order to increase hog fuel burning efficiency and reduce non-biogenic emissions from natural gas combustion in the biomass boiler.

Funding: $289,960

Emissions reduced: 5,298 tCO2e through 2034

NorthRiver Midstream Inc. – Northeast, B.C.

Funding Stream: Emissions Performance

Project type: Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage

Project description: NorthRiver at its Fort Nelson Gas Plant in the northeast region will replace power boiler, combustion air blower, and thermal oxidizer with a carbon capture and storage system in order to reduce emissions from stationary combustion and non-useful venting, and to lower sulphur dioxide air emissions.

Funding: $24.84 million

Emissions reduced: 2.08 million tCO2e through 2034

NorthRiver Midstream Inc. – Northeast B.C.

Funding Stream: Emissions Performance

Project type: Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage

Project description: NorthRiver at its McMahon Gas Plant in the Northeast region will replace sulphur recovery units with a carbon capture and storage system in order to reduce emissions from acid gas processing and combustion, and to lower carbon monoxide and sulphur dioxide air emissions.

Funding: $16.83 million

Emissions reduced: 1.18 million tCO2e through 2034

Ovintiv Canada ULC – Northeast B.C.

Funding Stream: Emissions Performance

Project type: Electrification

Project description: Ovintiv at its water injection well pad in the northeast region will replace a natural gas generator with electric-drive equipment connected to the provincial grid in order to reduce emissions from fuel combustion.

Funding: $750,000

Emissions reduced: 22,599 tCO2e through 2034

Ovintiv Canada ULC – Northeast B.C.

Funding Stream: Emissions Performance

Project type: Methane Capture

Project description: Ovintiv at its nine well sites and pads in the Northeast region will retrofit pneumatic systems to be driven with nitrogen in order to eliminate methane venting and reduce emissions from pneumatic equipment.

Funding: $500,000

Emissions reduced: 26,479 tCO2e through 2034

Ovintiv Canada ULC – Northeast B.C.

Funding Stream: Emissions Performance

Project type: Methane Capture

Project description: Ovintiv at its 18 well sites and pads in the northeast region will retrofit pneumatic systems to be driven with nitrogen in order to eliminate methane venting and reduce emissions from pneumatic equipment.

Funding: $500,000

Emissions reduced: 45,319 tCO2e through 2034

Pacific Canbriam Energy Ltd. – Northeast B.C.

Funding Stream: Emissions Performance

Project type: Fuel Switching

Project description: Pacific Canbriam at its wellsite in the Northeast region will install a new air compressor and generator to run pneumatic devices instead of fuel gas in order to eliminate methane venting and reduce emissions from pneumatic equipment.

Funding: $78,189

Emissions reduced: 851 tCO2e through 2034

Tourmaline Oil Corp. – Northeast B.C.

Funding Stream: Emissions Performance

Project type: Process Improvement

Project description: Tourmaline at two of its gas plants in the northeast region will replace existing compressor valves with high-efficiency valves in order to improve energy efficiency and reduce fuel consumption in reciprocating compressors.

Funding: $194,460

Emissions reduced: 6,260 tCO2e through 2034

Tourmaline Oil Corp. – Northeast B.C.

Funding Stream: Clean BC and BC Hydro Industrial Electrification Program

Project name: Sundown Electrification

Project description: Tourmaline at its Sundown compressor station will decommission three generators and retrofit nine engines while connecting the facility to the BC Hydro grid to reduce emissions from combustion of natural gas.

Funding: $22.63 million

Emissions reduced: 817,050 tCO2e through 2034

Pacific Canbriam Energy Ltd. – Northeast B.C.

Funding Stream: Clean BC and BC Hydro Industrial Electrification Program

Project name: Altares Gas Plant Electrification

Project description: Pacific Canbriam at its Altaras Gas Processing operations, which includes Altares Gas Plant, Altares Compressor Station and Altares Water Hub will decommission 13 generators and retrofit 15 engines, while connecting the facility to the BC Hydro integrated grid to reduce emissions from combustion of natural gas.

Funding: $24.75 million

Emissions reduced: 839,990 tCO2e through 2034

Teck Resources Ltd. – Trail, B.C.

Funding Stream: Innovation Accelerator

Project name: Piloting Biocarbon at Teck Trail OperationsProject description: Teck Resources at its Trail operation facility in the Kootenay region will demonstrate the use of biocarbon to partially replace fossil-based metallurgical coal and coke in order to support future capital investment and reduce fossil fuel derived emissions from pyrometallurgical processes.

Funding: $500,558

Canfor Pulp Ltd. – Cariboo, B.C.

Funding Stream: Feasibility Studies

Study name: Brownstock Washing Optimization System

Study description: Canfor will assess energy savings and emissions reduction through advanced process control and optimization of brownstock washing operations. The study focuses on reducing steam consumption in evaporators and optimizing warm/hot water use, which could lower natural gas demand from the power boiler used for marginal steam generation. This study aims to deploy advanced automation strategies in the Distributed Control System (DCS), evaluating engineering costs for DCS deployment and necessary field control equipment updates.

Funding: $56,610

Canfor Pulp Ltd. – Cariboo, B.C.

Funding Stream: Feasibility Studies

Study name: Renewable Dimethyl Ether Low Carbon Fuel Standard Innovation

Study description: Canfor will confirm that the technology and process to produce Renewable Dimethyl Ether (DME) from residual forest wood waste. The study aims to produce a commercially adoptable technology process, especially for pulp mills and forest wood processing industries.

Funding: $373,620

City of Vancouver – Delta, B.C.

Funding Stream: Feasibility Studies

Study name: Evaluation of Intermediate Cover Options at Landfill

Study description: City of Vancouver will assess options for implementing intermediate covers at the Vancouver landfill to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. This technology can enhance methane oxidation and increase landfill gas collection efficiency, aligning with best practices outlined in landfill gas management guidelines.

Funding: $12,500

Creative Energy Vancouver Platforms Corp. – Mainland and Southwest, B.C.

Funding Stream: Feasibility Studies

Study name: Data Centre Heat Recovery System

Study description: Creative Energy will investigate the potential for recovering waste heat from a data centre in downtown Vancouver. This technology can reduce emissions by capturing and redistributing waste heat to nearby buildings connected to Creative Energy's district energy system.

Funding: $750,000

Domtar Inc. – Vancouver Island and Coast, B.C.

Funding Stream: Feasibility Studies

Study name: Power Boiler #4 Energy Study and Operation Optimization

Study description: The study will help optimize power boiler No. 4 at Crofton operation, targeting over 95% steam generation from biomass (hog fuel) to reduce reliance on natural gas and fuel oil. The study results will identify and provide a baseline of current operations and a roadmap for execution and expected outcomes of each feasible upgrade.

Funding: $128,925

Domtar Inc. – Vancouver Island and Coast, B.C.

Funding Stream: Feasibility Studies

Study name: Power Boiler #4 Hog System Upgrade

Study description: This study aims to improve hog fuel feeding reliability to power boiler No. 4 at Port Alberni operation. The study results will include sustainability metrics and benefits, such as emissions reduction and improved gas/steam conservation.

Funding: $120,786

Domtar Inc. – Vancouver Island and Coast, B.C.

Funding Stream: Feasibility Studies

Study name: Kiln Performance Optimization and Non-Condensable Gas Combustion Improvement

Study description: Domtar will investigate technologies to reduce kiln ringing at Crofton's lime kilns, including the potential installation of a white liquor scrubber to pretreat non-condensable gases before combustion. This technology aims to stabilize kiln operations, reduce dusting events, and enhance the efficiency of the downstream electrostatic precipitator.

Funding: $107,513

Domtar Inc. – Kootenay, B.C.

Funding Stream: Feasibility Studies

Study name: Heavy Black Liquor Tanks Capacity Increase

Study description: Domtar proposes enhancing operations at the mill by installing a larger firing liquor storage tank for the recovery boiler. This upgrade aims to reduce natural gas consumption, minimizing interruptions during process upsets.

Funding: $75,879

Kruger Kamloops Pulp LP – Thompson-Okanagan, B.C.

Funding Stream: Feasibility Studies

Study name: Kiln Burner Mixed Fuel Study (Hydrogen and Natural Gas)

Study description: Kruger will assess integrating a multifuel burner capable of firing green hydrogen in the lime kiln. The results of the study will help emissions reduction and potential adoption across similar kilns in British Columbia.

Funding: $79,500

Kruger Kamloops Pulp LP – Thompson-Okanagan, B.C.

Funding Stream: Feasibility Studies

Study name: Carbon Capture Using Molten Borates

Study description: Kruger will assess the feasibility of integrating Mantel’s technology at Kamloops, Kruger’s largest mill. This technology enables high-temperature operations using a liquid-phase absorbent to capture emissions from a power boiler and lime kiln.

Funding: $293,820

Mercer Celgar Limited Partnership – Kootenay, B.C.

Funding Stream: Feasibility Studies

Study name: New Power Boiler

Study description: Mercer Celgar will assess the feasibility of replacing existing power boiler with a bubbling fluidized bed power boiler. This technology can enhance the operation’s competitiveness by allowing increased electricity export to BC Hydro and almost eliminating natural gas usage.

Funding: $900,450

Nanaimo Forest Products Ltd. – Vancouver Island and Coast, B.C.

Funding Stream: Feasibility Studies

Study name: Brown Stock Washing Upgrade

Study description: Nanaimo Forest will assess options for modernizing brown stock washing section at its Harmac Pacific Kraft pulp mill. This technology can improve washing efficiency, reducing black liquor carryover and subsequent chemical and energy requirements.

Funding: $112,500

Nanaimo Forest Products Ltd. – Vancouver Island and Coast, B.C.

Funding Stream: Feasibility Studies

Study name: Evaporator Study

Study description: Nanaimo Forest will assess upgrading the black liquor evaporator trains at its Harmac Pacific Kraft pulp mill. This technology can improve the steam economy and reduce natural gas usage, thereby lowering greenhouse gas emissions.

Funding: $59,625

Domtar Inc. – Mainland and Southwest, B.C.

Funding Stream: Feasibility Studies

Study name: High-Purity Methanol Production and Combustion in Lime Kiln

Study description: Domtar will conduct a class 1 engineering study to finalize technical design parameters and safety considerations for implementing a methanol upgrading system. This technology aims to reduce non-biogenic emissions by purifying methanol for combustion in the lime kiln. This advancement could significantly enhance sustainability in chemical pulping operations by minimizing emissions from lime kiln operations.

Funding: $182,813

West Fraser Mills Ltd. – Cariboo, B.C.

Funding Stream: Feasibility Studies

Study name: Assessment of Power Boiler Generating Bank

Study description: West Fraser will assess the feasibility of modifying or replacing Cariboo Pulp and Paper's biomass boiler generating bank to enhance reliability by addressing erosion and thinning mechanisms. The study aims to validate thermal efficiency improvements and estimate emissions reduction.

Funding: $186,906

West Fraser Mills Ltd. – Cariboo, B.C.

Funding Stream: Feasibility Studies

Study name: Boiler and Steam Header Control

Study description: West Fraser will assess the feasibility of enhancing steam plant operations at Cariboo Pulp & Paper mill through advanced automation control strategies within the facility’s Distributed Control System. This technology aims to increase steam generation efficiency and emissions reduction by optimizing control strategies for the recovery boiler, power boiler, and steam header processes. Increased recovery boiler's steam generation is expected to lower power boiler's gas consumption, resulting in significant emissions reduction.

Funding: $155,475

West Fraser Mills Ltd. – Cariboo, B.C.

Funding Stream: Feasibility Studies

Study name: Surface Condenser Temperature Controls

Study description: West Fraser will assess implementing a new optimization strategy for the evaporators at Cariboo Pulp and Paper, focusing on improving steam generation efficiency and emissions reduction. This strategy aims to coordinate steam flow, weak black liquor flow, and evaporator surface condenser water temperature through a multi-variable control approach. By optimizing these factors, the study seeks to decrease the net steam required for mill operations, thereby lowering emissions from natural gas combustion in power boilers.

Funding: $72,679

West Fraser Mills Ltd. – Cariboo, B.C.

Funding Stream: Feasibility Studies

Study name: Crude Tall Oil Upgrade

Study description: West Fraser will assess upgrading Cariboo Pulp and Paper's tall oil plant to increase production and improve tall oil quality. Enhancing tall oil production will reduce the reliance on natural gas by replacing it as a fuel source. This optimization aims to improve the efficiency of biogenic fuel combustion in the recovery boiler by removing soap from black liquor.

Funding: $266,370

West Fraser Mills Ltd. – Cariboo, B.C.

Funding Stream: Feasibility Studies

Study name: Biomass Boiler Optimization

Study description: West Fraser will assess improvements in biomass boiler combustion efficiency at Quesnel Plywood. This technology can increase steam generation from biomass, reducing reliance on GHG-generating fuels like natural gas.

Funding: $169,714