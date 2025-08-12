Attorney General Brenna Bird Joins Coalition to Help Restore America’s Energy Independence and Lower Energy Prices

DES MOINES--Attorney General Brenna Bird joined a coalition of 28 attorneys general asking the Environmental Protection Agency to eliminate the harmful Biden-Harris greenhouse-gas emissions standards for power plants. The Biden-era rule jeopardizes America’s energy independence and threatens to skyrocket prices for American families.

“The Obama and Biden-Harris administrations used the EPA to try to regulate the coal industry out of existence to support climate extremism,” said Attorney General Bird. “I’m thankful the Trump Administration is taking bold action to restore America’s energy independence, and lower energy prices for Iowans.”

President Obama’s EPA tried to use aggressive emission rules to force coal-fired power plants into retirement. The Supreme Court shut him down. President Biden doubled down on trying to weaponize the Clean Air Act—and now President Trump is putting a stop to it.

“The proposed rule will restore the Clean Air Act to its proper meaning and help States secure affordable, reliable, and environmentally responsible energy for everyone,” the comment letter explains.

Iowa also joined a 25-state letter supporting Administrator Zeldin’s efforts to end the Biden-era MATS rule and provide inexpensive, reliable energy for Americans.

Iowa joined the West Virginia-, Indiana-, and Kentucky-led letter, along with Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Wyoming.

