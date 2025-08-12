Greater Los Angeles Scouting to Reopen Camp Cherry Valley in Summer 2026

Greater Los Angeles Scouting Logo Camp Cherry Valley - Ocean front view Scouts at Camp Cherry Valley

Scouts and Pacifica Treasure Foundation Usher in a New Era for Catalina's Iconic Camp

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scouts and Pacific Treasure Foundation Usher in a New Era for Catalina’s Iconic CampAfter more than a century of shaping young lives through outdoor leadership and adventure, Greater Los Angeles Scouting will reopen Camp Cherry Valley in summer 2026 following an extensive restoration led by Pacific Treasure Foundation, a pioneering year-round outdoor education organization founded by entrepreneur and philanthropist Palmer Luckey.First opened by the Scouts in 1923, Camp Cherry Valley has welcomed over one million youth to its shores. Nestled in Cherry Cove on Santa Catalina Island, the camp is renowned for its calm, crystal-clear waters, historic charm, and life-changing programming.“When Camp Cherry Valley closed following its 100th anniversary in 2023 due to the expiration of its lease, Scout leaders, alumni, and families immediately began looking toward the day it could reopen,” said Steven J. Rothans, Board Chairman and President of Greater Los Angeles Scouting. “From the moment our lease expired, we began working toward the day we could welcome everyone back. Now, through this partnership with Pacific Treasure Foundation, we are honoring the camp’s rich history while creating an even more accessible and dynamic future for generations of youth.”Palmer Luckey, founder of Pacific Treasure Foundation, echoed the sentiment. “Camp Cherry Valley has shaped generations of leaders,” Luckey said. “I asked the Scouting community to bring it back, not just to honor its past, but to ignite its future. We’re proud to help launch the next 100 years of this incredible place.”The 2026 summer season will offer eight weeks of Scout and Cub Scout resident camp from late May through mid-August, with capacity for 300 participants each week. Visitors will discover a completely revitalized camp, starting with a rebuilt dock that mirrors its original appearance while using modern, durable materials, now featuring a 3,000-square-foot swim platform. Core facilities such as the kitchen, dining hall, restrooms, and infrastructure have been restored and upgraded for both safety and sustainability.Across camp, upgraded tents, cots, mattresses, trails, and platforms will enhance comfort and accessibility. Program areas have been modernized with improved ranges, refreshed trading post offerings, and new equipment to support a wide range of activities. Campers will also benefit from expanded support services, internet connectivity, and the return of Camp Cherry Valley’s experienced and beloved legacy staff.The road to reopening begins in August 2025 with deposits being accepted, followed by priority registration in fall 2025. In spring 2026, a rededication celebration and camp tours will welcome visitors back ahead of the official reopening in summer 2026.For more information about Camp Cherry Valley’s programs and reopening plans, visit www.campcherryvalley.org About Greater Los Angeles Scouting Greater Los Angeles Scouting serves over 12,000 youth annually with programs focused on leadership, service, and outdoor education. https://greaterlascouting.org/ About Pacific Treasure Foundation Founded by Palmer Luckey, Pacific Treasure Foundation supports year-round, nature-based learning experiences that develop tomorrow’s leaders. https://pacifictreasure.org/ ###

