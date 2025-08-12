Global Expansion: USDA Organic Compliance Just Got Easier

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After more than two decades in the organic agriculture and food industries, Global Culture LLC is expanding its services internationally to support organic operations navigating the increasingly complex USDA National Organic Program (NOP).“When the program launched in 2003, it was much more accessible—simpler and affordable, especially for small farmers and processors,” says Chris Van Hook, agricultural attorney and Director of Global Culture LLC. “Now, staying certified means managing growing regulatory burdens and rising costs. That’s where we come in.”With over 22 years of experience and a legacy as a USDA-accredited certifier and legal advisor, Global Culture offers targeted compliance solutions for:- Certified operations needing help responding to non-compliances, preparing for inspections, appealing decisions, or returning quickly to compliance;- Businesses seeking certification under any of the USDA’s four scopes (crop production, handling, livestock, wild harvest);- Accredited certifiers and organizations pursuing USDA accreditation;- Global Farms and brands exploring alternative certifications like Regenerative Organic, Non-GMO, Vegan, or Sustainable Agriculture.As the USDA NOP continues to evolve, more entities along the supply chain—brokers, handlers, and even brand marketers—are being required to obtain certification. “Every stage in the organic supply chain should now evaluate whether they’re subject to NOP certification requirements,” Van Hook advises.Staying certified opens the door to the growing global organic market, projected to exceed $500 billion in the next decade. In the U.S. alone, fresh organic produce led sales at $21.5 billion in 2023 (Globe Newswire). Yet for many, the certification journey can be daunting.That’s where Global Culture LLC delivers value.What We Offer:- Customized support in responding to non-compliance letters;- Development and review of policies, SOPs, manuals, and inspection templates;- Direct communication with USDA NOP on clients’ behalf;- Mediation between certifiers and clients to speed resolution;- Strategic evaluations to determine if certification is necessary or beneficial.“Certifiers aren’t allowed to consult with the operations they oversee—that’s where we step in,” says Van Hook. “We act as a neutral, informed third party to clarify expectations and help clients get back into compliance and production—fast.”Van Hook’s perspective is rooted in lived experience. Before law school, he spent years in both traditional agriculture and ocean farming. “I’ve personally dealt with the kind of regulatory red tape many of my clients now face. That’s why I lead with practical solutions and real-world insight,” he shares.Global Culture’s team includes experts in USDA NOP regulations, inspection protocols, and audit readiness. Whether your business is seeking certification, already certified, or evaluating alternatives to USDA Organic, Global Culture offers solutions tailored to your needs and market goals.Not sure if you need NOP certification? Global Culture can help you assess regulatory obligations and develop programs that are reputable and defensible—boosting market access and consumer trust.About Global Culture LLCFounded in 2003, Global Culture LLC brings more than 22 years of experience in USDA organic certification, legal compliance, and third-party consulting. We specialize in resolving certification challenges, simplifying regulatory systems, and supporting producers, processors, certifiers, and agricultural organizations worldwide.Media Contact:Angela Checkinfo@globalcultureintl.com

