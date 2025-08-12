Maine Harness Racing Commission Notice of Hearing: Annual Horse Supply Hearing

MAINE, August 19 - Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Date: August 19, 2025

Start Time: 9:00 AM

Location: 90 Blossom Lane, Deering Building, Room 101, Augusta, Maine OR Microsoft Teams

Meeting description/purpose:

On August 19, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. in Room 101 in the Deering Building of the Maine State Harness Racing Commission Office located at 90 Blossom Lane, Augusta, Maine. The Maine State Harness Racing Commission ("Commission") will conduct a hearing under the authority of 8 M.R.S. 263-A, 268, and 271(7) to determine whether the horse supply in the State of Maine has been adequate for the number of dashes conducted on assigned race dates.

The hearing will be held in accordance with the applicable provisions of the Maine Administrative Procedure Act, 5 M.R.S. 9051-9064 and Chapter 21 of the Maine State Harness Racing Commission rules. All parties have the right to be represented by counsel and will be allowed to present evidence, call witnesses, and present oral or written testimony and arguments to the Commission. Applications for intervention pursuant to 5 M.R.S. 9054 will be accepted until the commencement of the hearing. Applications for intervention presented after the commencement of the hearing will be denied.

Any questions or inquiries should be directed to: Shane Bacon, Executive Director, Maine State Harness Racing Commission, 28 State House Station, Augusta, ME 04333-0028 or call (207) 287-3221.

Notice of Hearing (PDF)

Agenda (PDF)

Name: Carol Gauthier

Phone: (207) 287-3221