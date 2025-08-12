Baseload and Pro-Per Merge to Form Global Energy Services Alliance (GESA) Creating a $100M Global Power Services Company

Maximum reliability, minimum complexity

GESA combines turbine and generator expertise into a single, integrated lifecycle provider delivering unmatched reliability across the world.

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Energy Services Alliance Inc. (GESA) today announced its official launch following the completed merger of Baseload and Pro-Per—two long-standing leaders in generator and turbine services. The result is a $100 million revenue platform that offers a seamless, full-lifecycle suite of solutions to power plant owners worldwide.

GESA brings together decades of complementary experience across rotating equipment maintenance, parts, refurbishment, and operations & maintenance (O&M), under one unified brand. After operating in close partnership for over three years, the companies formally merged in May 2025 to meet growing global demand for consolidated, high-performance field services.

“With GESA, customers no longer need to juggle multiple vendors for critical turbine and generator needs. We’ve built a one-stop-shop with a global footprint—streamlined, responsive, and technically elite,” said Richard Lowrance, Chairman of GESA and founder of Baseload. “This is the next evolution of power services.”

“What makes GESA special is not just our scale, but our culture of accountability,” said Abdullah Kurt, President of GESA and former CEO of Pro-Per. “We lead with reliability, but we win with people. That’s what keeps margins high, downtime low, and trust strong.”

A New Category of Service: Lifecycle Power Solutions

GESA’s offering spans:

• Field Services: Turbine and generator inspection, overhaul, and refurbishment

• Parts & Components: OEM-aligned supply for all major platforms

• Operations & Maintenance: Multi-year O&M contracts for baseload and peaking plants

• Global Deployment: Teams positioned in North America, Middle East, Africa and Asia

GESA’s integrated model unlocks both cost savings and performance gains for utility-scale operators and private equity-backed power portfolios.

“We’ve worked with Pro-Per—and now GESA—both as affiliated and independently owned partners for over 15 years, including on full O&M programs. Since our founding, KS Energy and Pro-Per have had a hand-in-glove relationship—sharing talent, optimizing resources, and achieving efficiencies that most OEMs could only dream of within their own P&Ls,” said Steve Martin, Co-Founder and Group CEO of KS Energy Africa. “That operational culture is already embedded, and GESA will be stronger for it. We’re excited to grow together across our O&M footprint. GESA is exactly what the energy sector needs: a serious, independent global player with 1990s-vintage customer-centricity.”

Looking Ahead

With new contract wins across emerging markets and an expanded presence in strategic regions, GESA is poised to become the go-to partner for plant owners looking to optimize performance without compromising cost or control. The updated website—www.thegesa.com—showcases the new brand and offerings.

Media Contact:

Murat Kurt

Vice President, Global Energy Services Alliance, Inc.

murat.kurt@thegesa.com

www.thegesa.com

About GESA:

Global Energy Services Alliance Inc. (GESA) is a global provider of lifecycle services for turbine and generator systems. Formed through the merger of Baseload and Pro-Per, GESA delivers world-class field services, parts, and operations & maintenance to power producers in over a dozen countries. With headquarters in Corpus Christi, TX and operating teams across North America, Middle East, Africa and Asia out of its local offices, GESA helps customers extend asset life, reduce downtime, and achieve performance gains across the energy spectrum. Our mission is simple: Maximum reliability, minimum complexity. For more information visit us at www.thegesa.com and follow us on LinkedIn for most up to date news and information.

