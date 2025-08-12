WadiTek Climbs to No. 1097 on Inc. 5000 List with 393% Growth – A Testament to Innovation, AI Leadership & Client Focus

MCLEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WadiTek, a rapidly growing technology consulting and staffing firm, is proud to announce their ascent to No. 1097 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list, boasting a remarkable 393% three-year revenue growth. After debuting at No. 4123 in 2023, this leap underscores WadiTek’s accelerating momentum and deepening impact in the industry.“Achieving this milestone is a direct result of our team’s unwavering commitment, agile innovation, and relentless drive to deliver measurable value to our clients,” said AJ Faraj, Co-Founder and CEO. “Moving from No. 4123 to No. 1097 speaks volumes about the power of purpose, cutting-edge AI tools, and a culture that prioritizes both excellence and impact.”Accelerating Growth Fueled by AI, Salesforce, and Strategic InnovationWadiTek’s dynamic growth is built on three foundational pillars:• AI-powered staffing and recruiting solutions that streamline candidate search, screening, and placement.• Deep expertise in Salesforce consulting, with custom solutions tailored for both government and private sector clients.• A relentless focus on leveraging technology to enhance efficiency, accuracy, and client success.The same pioneering approach to AI that helped WadiTek achieve this growth also inspired the creation of SorsX, a new platform founded by AJ Faraj. SorsX puts candidates in control of early-stage interviews with flexible, AI-driven, and bias-reducing tools, bringing the same innovation mindset that fueled WadiTek’s rise to the broader recruiting industry.“By integrating innovative tech into every workflow, we’re not just keeping pace—we’re setting new standards for efficiency and precision,” added Ali Quadri, Co-Founder and COO. “Our proprietary tools, refined by industry veterans, help ensure clients connect with the perfect fit, faster.”Celebrating Team, Innovation & Forward MomentumThis ranking isn’t just numbers—it’s a celebration of the people behind them. From team members embracing emerging technologies to leaders driving a values-first culture, WadiTek is honored to see their collective efforts recognized on a national stage.As the company looks ahead, plans are already underway to deepen AI capabilities, enhance consulting offerings, and expand service delivery—always to empower clients, fuel meaningful growth, and innovating how the recruiting industry works through platforms like SorsX.MethodologyCompanies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.About Inc.Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com

