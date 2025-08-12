LITTLE INDIA 6TH AVE CELEBRATES 27 YEARS WITH BUY ONE, GET ONE FREE BUFFET ALL AUGUST

Double the plates, double the joy. All August long, it’s Buy One Buffet, Get One FREE at our 6th Ave. location! Lunch never looked this good.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Little India’s flagship 6th Ave. location, where it all began back in 1998, is marking 27 incredible years of serving the Denver community with a month-long dining celebration.

From now through August 31, 2025, guests can enjoy Buy One, Get One Free on Little India’s beloved lunch buffet, a vibrant spread that changes daily. Diners can expect a rotating selection of freshly prepared curries, sizzling tandoori chicken, crispy pakoras, house-baked naan, rich vegetarian and vegan options, and decadent desserts.

For nearly three decades, Little India has weathered the ups and downs of the restaurant world, from economic challenges to global disruptions, but one thing has remained constant: the loyalty of its customers.

“Our 6th Ave. location is where Denver first fell in love with Little India,” says Simeran Baidwan, owner of Little India Restaurants. “We’ve taken hit after hit, but our community has always stood by us. This celebration is our way of saying thank you to every guest who’s walked through our doors over the past 27 years.”

The ever-changing buffet ensures there’s something new to discover each day, making August the perfect month to return again and again.

Offer Details:

Valid through August 31, 2025

Buy One Adult Buffet, Get One Adult Buffet FREE

Dine-In Only at Little India 6th Ave., 330 E. 6th Ave., Denver, CO 80203

Available daily from 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Not valid with any other offers or promotions

About Little India Restaurants:

Since opening its doors in 1998, Little India Restaurants has been committed to serving authentic, flavorful Indian cuisine in a warm and welcoming atmosphere. The 6th Ave. location remains the heart of the brand — a place where tradition, quality, and community come together over unforgettable meals.

