Brain Inflammation Collaborative & Solve ME Launches Unified Platform to Advance Research Across 30+ Chronic Conditions

Digital Health Tool Designed to Uncover Hidden Connections Between Inflammation, Chronic Illness, and Overall Health

We look to empower patients while accelerating research. We’re breaking down silos between infection associated illnesses and mental health - linking them through the common thread of inflammation.” — BIC Leadership

DELAFIELD, WI, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Brain Inflammation Collaborative (BIC), in partnership with Solve M.E., is excited to announce the launch of the unhideSolve Together Unified Platform, a digital health tool designed to uncover hidden connections between inflammation, chronic illness, and overall health.Building upon Solve M.E.’s original Solve Together platform and incorporating the unhide project’s innovative focus on brain inflammation-related symptoms and conditions, The Unified Platform is an exciting resource for patients and researchers alike. The easy-to-use, secure platform allows patients to contribute data through symptom surveys, validated assessments, wearable devices, and health history to support research across 30+ related conditions.“We created this platform to empower patients while accelerating research,” said BIC Leaders. “Together, we’re breaking down silos between diseases like ME/CFS, Long COVID, autoimmune disorders, and mental health—linking them through the common thread of inflammation.”The Unified Platform enables patients and caregivers to:• Track symptoms and visualize health patterns over time• Connect wearable data for more complete insights• Download and print customized reports to have better conversations with healthcare providers• Contribute to cross-disease research initiatives• Optionally receive invitations to participate in clinical trials and studies• Identify ways to determine relationships between brain inflammation and mental health symptoms such as brain fog, difficulty concentrating, memory issues, sleep problems, mood changes, anxiety, and depressionSolve M.E. CEO Emily Taylor noted, “By joining forces through the Unified Platform, we’re not just combining data—we’re combining hope, purpose, and possibility. This collaboration streamlines research efforts, lowers the cost of research, and opens new doors for scientists who are urgently seeking answers. For the patients and families who’ve waited too long, it brings us one step closer to the breakthroughs they deserve.”This patient-centered, cross-condition approach complements traditional single-disease advocacy groups by providing data to support their work and enabling findings for one condition to inform and impact many more. By facilitating partnerships between advocacy groups, patients, caregivers, researchers, and healthcare providers, The Unified Platform will serve as a catalyst for better health among all who are impacted by neuroinflammation.Sign-up opens August 13th, 2025 for adult participants at unhidenow.org Existing Solve Together participants will automatically gain access to the enhanced features—no re-enrollment is necessary. All data remains private and securely stored.For questions or support, contact info@braininflammation.org.________________________________________The Brain Inflammation Collaborative is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization comprising patients, clinicians, and researchers dedicated to transforming the diagnosis and treatment of inflammation-related conditions by advancing cross-condition, patient-centered, real-world research and community-driven solutions. BIC is committed to investigating the connection between chronic health conditions, mental health symptoms, and inflammation caused by infections, autoimmune diseases, allergies, and injuries. Our mission is to advance treatments for neuroinflammation through research, advocacy, and education. To achieve this, we develop scalable partnerships and collaborations, as well as strategies and tools, to support researchers, patients, and clinicians. Our collective, longitudinal approach to studying infection-associated chronic conditions is positioned to scale findings across diagnoses, populations, and symptoms quickly.The Solve ME/CFS Initiative is a non-profit organization that catalyzes critical research into diagnostics, treatments, and cures for myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS), Long Covid, and other infection-associated chronic conditions and illnesses (IACCIs). Our work with the scientific, medical, and pharmaceutical communities, advocacy with government agencies, and alliances with patient groups around the world are laying the foundation for breakthroughs that can improve the lives of millions who suffer from various "long-haul" diseases. For more information, visit SolveME.org.Your voice. Your platform. Let's unhide, together. Visit unhidenow.org to learn more or enroll.Media contact:

unhide® + Solve Together Unified Platform Overview

