Sarantos Takes Aim at Digital Addiction with Electrifying New Single 'DOPAmine' — An Anthem for the Scroll Generation

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-winning indie artist Sarantos is back with a bold new single that’s as thought-provoking as it is danceable. Titled DOPAmine, the track drops April 5, 2025, and is a fiery, genre-bending exploration of society’s tangled relationship with technology, dopamine, and digital overload.At once edgy and emotional, DOPAmine serves up sharp commentary on our collective addiction to screens and the fleeting highs of likes, swipes, and online validation—all set against a backdrop of moody pop-rock beats and an irresistible hook. With lyrics like “We do it for the hit” and “It’s easy to post lies… what’s not easy is dealing with life,”the track walks the line between rebellion and reflection.Sarantos, known for releasing a new song, lyric video, music video, poem, and book chapter every month, continues his commitment to creative vulnerability and social relevance. With DOPAmine, he doesn’t just release music—he sparks a conversation.“We waste so much time online chasing this artificial high,” Sarantos says. “This song is about recognizing it… and reclaiming control.”More Than Music: A Multimedia MessageAs with all of Sarantos’ monthly drops, DOPAmine is part of a full multimedia experience:• A lyric video designed to visually mirror the chaos of digital overload• A music video packed with metaphor and movement• A poem titled Fractured that expands the emotional themes of the song• A book chapter diving deeper into the character’s inner conflict• And even a songwriting blueprint, offering a rare peek behind the creative curtainFor a Cause: Partnering with The Cybersmile FoundationIn line with the message of DOPAmine, Sarantos is donating a portion of proceeds to The Cybersmile Foundation, a nonprofit committed to tackling digital abuse and promoting healthier online experiences. Learn more at www.cybersmile.org Stream, Watch, Read, FeelDOPAmine is now available on all major streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube.About SarantosWith a catalog of over 200 original songs and a passion for mental health advocacy, Sarantos has carved a space all his own in the indie world. Dubbed “the hardest-working indie artist” by fans and press alike, Sarantos fuses pop, rock, and emotional storytelling into a sound that’s both deeply personal and widely relatable.For interviews, media inquiries, or promo requests, contact:SarantosEmail: info@melogia.comWebsite: www.melogia.com

