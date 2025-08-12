JOHN VINCENT ANNOUNCES 'FIGHT FOR DEMOCRACY FESTIVAL': A FREE COMMUNITY EVENT

John Vincent

Navy Veteran and Congressional Candidate Hosts Open Forum for District 7 Residents

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- John Vincent, Democratic candidate for South Carolina's 7th Congressional District, hosts the "Fight for Democracy Festival," a free community event designed to bring together residents, elected officials, and community leaders for open dialogue about the challenges facing working families.

________________________________________

EVENT DETAILS

Who: John Vincent for Congress Campaign

What: Fight for Democracy Festival – Free Community Event

When: Saturday, August 30, 2:00 – 5:00 PM

Where: The Mad Gator, Barefoot Landing, North Myrtle Beach, SC

Pre-Event Press Briefing: 1:30 PM

________________________________________

North Myrtle Beach, SC – John Vincent, candidate for U.S. Congress in South Carolina’s 7th District, invites residents of all eight counties to the inaugural Fight for Democracy Festival, a free, family-friendly event celebrating civic engagement and community action.

The festival will feature live music, family activities, and the crowd-pleasing “Dunk a Democrat” skill game. Elected officials and candidates from across the district are invited to meet and speak directly with constituents. Leaders of community-based organizations will participate in an open discussion, sharing the challenges their groups face under the Trump administration.

John Vincent and his wife, Deb, look forward to connecting with attendees, listening to their concerns, and discussing how everyone can join the effort to defend democracy and restore accountability in Washington.

Anyone wanting to RSVP can visit www.Vincent4Congress.org

“While my opponent meets behind closed doors with those who can afford to pay for access, I’m inviting every resident of the Great 8 counties to join us for a day of community engagement and substantive discussion about the issues that matter most to working families,” said John Vincent. “I believe elected officials should answer directly to the people they represent, not party leadership or special interests.”

Media are invited to attend both the festival and a pre-event press briefing at 1:30 PM. John Vincent will be available for interviews to discuss the festival, his campaign platform, and his vision for South Carolina’s 7th District.

About John Gregory Vincent

John Vincent is a 20-year Navy veteran who served as Command Master Chief and later built a successful small business. He has centered his campaign on the message "Common Sense Over Chaos." His platform focuses on fiscal responsibility that doesn't sacrifice essential programs, strengthening the economy for working families, and keeping promises to veterans.

Contact Information

To RSVP or arrange interviews, please contact:

Scott Billings, Campaign Communications

press@vincent4congress.org | 202.705.8391

Media Note: John Vincent is available for interviews to discuss the "Fight For Democracy Festival," his campaign platform, and his vision for SC District 7. Media representatives are invited to attend the August 30th festival and a pre-event press briefing at 1:30 PM. Please contact the campaign to arrange interviews or RSVP for coverage.

Legal Disclaimer:

