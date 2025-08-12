PTEC Solutions Named to the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PTEC Solutions is proud to announce its inclusion in the prestigious 2025 Inc. 5000 list, ranking No. 4776 among the fastest-growing private companies in the United States. Compiled annually by Inc. magazine, the list celebrates the most successful and dynamic businesses powering the nation’s economic growth.

“This achievement reflects the passion, expertise, and relentless commitment of our entire team — and the trust our clients and partners place in us every day,” said Peter Pham, CEO of PTEC Solutions. “We are honored to be recognized alongside such innovative and inspiring companies.”

The Inc. 5000 list offers a unique look at America’s most successful independent businesses. Many household names — from Microsoft to Patagonia — first gained national exposure as honorees.

With a “Do Whatever It Takes” mindset, cutting-edge hardware design, PCB layout solutions, and integrated technology services, PTEC Solutions consistently delivers measurable results, fueling rapid growth and industry recognition.

Looking ahead, the company remains committed to innovation, exceptional service, and empowering client success in a fast-evolving market.

About PTEC Solutions

PTEC Solutions is a premier provider of design, cable, and mechanical assembly services with facilities in Fremont and an upcoming expansion in Morgan Hill, CA. With more than two decades of experience, the company delivers innovative, reliable manufacturing support to ensure products are designed and assembled to the highest standards.

For more information about the Inc. 5000 list, visit: www.inc.com/profile/ptec-solutions

For more on PTEC Solutions, visit: www.ptecsolutions.com

